Billings Scarlets down Butte, lose to Glacier

HELENA — Max Murphy doubled to plate Jackson Schaubel and Kyler Northrop as the Billings Scarlets rallied in the bottom of the seventh to score two runs and down the Butte Miners 9-8 Sunday in American Legion baseball at the Keith Sell tourney here.

In their second game of the day, the Glacier Twins defeated the Scarlets 10-5.

In the first game, Michael Feralio batted 2 for 2, including a two-base hit, with a run and two RBIs for Billings (16-20). Murphy, who doubled twice, was 2-4 with a run and the two runs batted in.

Jaden Sanchez finished 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and leadoff batter Nate McDonald was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Butte's Kian O'Neill was 4 for 4 at the plate, with three doubles, and scored three times. Teammate Eric Hart batted 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs and Rye Doherty was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Doherty had a double and Hunter Hotalen tripled for the Miners.

The Scarlets led 4-0 after a half inning vs. the Twins, but Glacier came back with one run in the bottom of the frame, another run in the second and four more in the third to lead 6-4.