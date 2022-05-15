Billings Scarlets win one, lose one against Missoula Mavericks

MISSOULA — The Billings Scarlets and Missoula Mavericks each won a game during their Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Billings defeated the Mavs 8-4 despite getting just four hits off three Missoula pitchers. Jaden Sanchez, Michael Feralio, Hunter Doyle and Drew McDowell had an RBI apiece for the Scarlets. Spencer Bergen earned the win, giving up four runs in five innings before Kolton Wynia closed the game with two scoreless innings.

Missoula had four extra-base hits with Ethan Parker collecting a double and a triple. Henry Black and Adam Jones also had two hits apiece for the Mavs. Missoula committed six errors, making all eight Billings runs unearned.

In Missoula’s win, Eamon Higgins allowed two runs, both unearned, in a complete-game 4-2 performance over the Scarlets. Higgins allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none.

Black went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Missoula.

