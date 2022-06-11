 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena Senators slip past visiting Billings Royals

  • 0

HELENA — The Helena Senators pushed home four runs in the second inning Saturday and made them stand up in a 4-2 victory over the Billings Royals in the first game of a nonconference American Legion baseball doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field.

The second game was still in progress at presstime.

The Royals (10-10) received two hits apiece from Austin Schaaf and Davis Mosier. Billings had nine hits overall.

Helena's Tyler Cutter went the full seven innings for the pitching win. He allowed nine hits, but just one earned run.

Billings swept a conference doubleheader from the Senators on Friday night, with the Royals winning 7-6 in 10 innings and 6-4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News