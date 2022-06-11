Helena Senators slip past visiting Billings Royals

HELENA — The Helena Senators pushed home four runs in the second inning Saturday and made them stand up in a 4-2 victory over the Billings Royals in the first game of a nonconference American Legion baseball doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field.

The second game was still in progress at presstime.

The Royals (10-10) received two hits apiece from Austin Schaaf and Davis Mosier. Billings had nine hits overall.

Helena's Tyler Cutter went the full seven innings for the pitching win. He allowed nine hits, but just one earned run.

Billings swept a conference doubleheader from the Senators on Friday night, with the Royals winning 7-6 in 10 innings and 6-4.

