 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena Senators take four from Billings Scarlets

Helena Senators take four from Billings Scarlets

HELENA — The Helena Senators swept a pair of twin bill American Legion Class AA baseball games with the Billings Scarlets on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Senators won by scores of 8-3 and 9-3.

In competition on Sunday, Helena topped the Scarlets 13-0 before claiming a 6-2 win to cap the weekend.

The Scarlets fell to 6-13 overall.

In the first game on Saturday, Rocco Gioioso batted 3 for 3 for Billings with a run and an RBI and in the second game, Spencer Berger and Jaden Sanchez doubled.

In the 6-2 setback on Sunday, Michael Feralio, Gioioso and Jaiden Turner each had two hits for Billings, with Feralio doubling twice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News