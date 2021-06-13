Helena Senators take four from Billings Scarlets

HELENA — The Helena Senators swept a pair of twin bill American Legion Class AA baseball games with the Billings Scarlets on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Senators won by scores of 8-3 and 9-3.

In competition on Sunday, Helena topped the Scarlets 13-0 before claiming a 6-2 win to cap the weekend.

The Scarlets fell to 6-13 overall.

In the first game on Saturday, Rocco Gioioso batted 3 for 3 for Billings with a run and an RBI and in the second game, Spencer Berger and Jaden Sanchez doubled.

In the 6-2 setback on Sunday, Michael Feralio, Gioioso and Jaiden Turner each had two hits for Billings, with Feralio doubling twice.

