Laurel Dodgers win two tournament games in Helena

HELENA — The Laurel Dodgers raised their season record to 19-9 on Friday after winning a pair of games at the Cloninger Classic Class A American Legion baseball tournament.

Laurel prevailed over the Pocatello (Idaho) Razorbacks 16-9 and the Kalispell Lakers 8-3 and will play in the tournament's semifinals on Saturday night.

Laurel sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the first inning against Pocatello. The Dodgers finished with 11 hits overall in the five-inning contest.

Reece Dolechek doubled for the Dodgers, while Richie Cortese and Jace Buchanan tripled.

Ian Bauer and Cortese drove in three runs apiece.

Against Kalispell, Cortese, Dolechek and Issac Nieto notched two hits apiece. Cortese tripled, doubled and drove in four runs.

Laurel won with six runs in the sixth inning. Cortese broke a 3-3 tie with his three-run triple.

Bauer was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers, going 6.2 innings before reaching the pitch count with 108 pitches.

He scattered eight hits and allowed no earned runs. Bauer struck out five and walked one.

