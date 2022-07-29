State A Legion: Billings Cardinals rout Lewistown Redbirds to keep season alive

BELGRADE — Everyone got into the act Friday as the Billings Cardinals jumped all over Lewistown and went on to claim a 19-4 victory in five innings in a loser-out game Friday at the State A Legion baseball tournament.

In other games Friday, Butte won the undefeated semifinal 12-2 over Belgrade and Havre defeated Glacier 9-3 in a loser-out contest.

Cardinals 19, Lewistown 4

The Cardinals (39-19-1) collected 16 hits, led by Cody Collis' 4-for-4 showing at the plate. Collis, the leadoff hitter, scored five runs and drove in two others.

The Cardinals scored one run in the top of the first inning, three in the second, five in the third, six in the fourth and four in the fifth. Meanwhile, pitchers Nolan Berkram and Sam Reinker limited Lewistown to seven hits and were charged with three earned runs.

Brady Randall went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Billings. Berkram was also 3 for 4 with two doubles, and had two RBIs and two runs scored. Kade Vatsndal went 2 for 5 with three driven in.

The Cardinals will play Belgrade Saturday in a loser-out game at noon.

"Definitely a team effort," Cardinals coach Sam Paterson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com via a text message. "We did a great job putting the ball in play with runners on. We did a nice job keeping the pressure on and making them make plays.

"We hope to carry that momentum into tomorrow. We go (in) with the mindset to win each inning and play hard."

Travis McAlpine had two RBIs for Lewistown. Teammate Wyatt Elam went 2 for 2 and Luke Clinton scored twice. Nolan Fry hit a triple for the Redbirds.

Havre 9, Glacier 3

Havre scored five runs in the fourth inning and Kale Reno was solid in 6 1/3 innings as the Northstars advanced to Saturday at the State A tournament.

Reno allowed three runs in the second inning but otherwise shut down the Twins. He allowed seven hits (three in the second) and two walks and struck out one.

Eli Cloninger was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Northstars' leadoff hitter. He got on with a double in the first and scored on Brody Nanini's single. He doubled to drive in Ezra Pyle in the fourth and singled to score Kale VanCampen in the fifth.

Three hitters in the middle of the Havre lineup — Trenton Maloughney, Theron Peterson and Jevin Jenkins — had two hits a piece.

Havre will play Butte at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Butte 12, Belgrade 2

Cleanup batter Aiden Lee was 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs for the Miners and the team's leadoff hitter, Kenley Leary, finished 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs.

Rye Doherty also provided a boost for the Miners' offense with a 3-for-5 performance, including two runs and two RBIs. Sean Ossello also got in on the fun with a perfect 3-for-3 outing.

Overall, Butte tallied 16 hits — including eight doubles. The Miners also played error-free defense.

Leary pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for Butte, giving up just four hits and two runs (both earned). He whiffed five and walked three.