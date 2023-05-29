Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The Missoula PaddleHeads won the first contest 10-4, but the Billings Mustangs closed their season-opening six-game homestand with a 2-1 Pioneer Baseball League victory in the second game of a twin bill Sunday at Dehler Park.

Both Billings and Missoula are now 3-3 after splitting the six-game series. The Sunday doubleheader was played because a thunderstorm postponed the game scheduled for Saturday. Billings started the season-opening series 2-0, before the PaddleHeads won the next three games.

Both of the contests on Sunday were seven innings.

The Mustangs scored a run in both the bottom of the first and second innings in Game 2 Sunday and held off the PaddleHeads, who scored their lone run in the fifth.

Three Mustangs pitchers held Missoula to a pair of hits in the victory. Trevor Jackson (1-0) pitched the first 4.2 innings, giving up both hits, an earned run, and three walks while striking out five. Cam Tullar then tossed one inning and Nate Jenkins finished with 1.1 innings to earn his first save.

Casey Harford was 2 for 4, including a double, with a run and an RBI for the Mustangs. Gabe Wurtz also doubled for Billings.

Thomas DeBonville was 1 for 3 with a solo homer for the PaddleHeads.

In the first game, the PaddleHeads totaled 15 hits, including four for extra bases against four Mustangs pitchers. All 10 runs Missoula scored were earned. McClain O'Connor was 3 for 4, including a double and home run, with three runs and four RBIs for Missoula.

Harford batted 2 for 3, including a round tripper, for Billings. His solo homer was in the bottom of the seventh. Mitch Moralez added an RBI double in the fourth for Billings.

Monday was an open date in the PL. The Mustangs open a three-game series at the Glacier Range Riders (2-2) on Tuesday.