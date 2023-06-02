MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs' early-season slump continued as they dropped the opener of their second series of the season against the Missoula PaddleHeads by a 9-5 scoreline Friday at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Since starting the 2023 campaign 2-0, Billings (3-7 overall) has dropped four straight games and seven of its past eight. The Ponies were swept in a three-game series earlier in the week by the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell.

The Mustangs and PaddleHeads (5-4) traded the lead back and forth throughout the first three innings before the hosts ripped off a five-run fourth inning, enabling them to take a 7-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Jakob Guenther, Austin Bernard and Kamron Willman all had two RBIs each for Missoula on Friday, which split a six-game series with Billings to start each teams' Pioneer League seasons this past week.

PaddleHeads starter Kelvan Pilot went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits but limiting the Mustangs' damage to four runs as he struck out seven. Billings starter Jared Kengott, meanwhile, was pulled after allowing seven runs off of five hits in just three innings of work on the mound.

Second baseman Mitch Moralez was Billings' bright spot on offense, going 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs on the night. Shortstop Casey Harford (two) and center fielder Mikey Edie (one) additionally recorded RBIs for the Mustangs.

Billings will attempt to stop its slide as it continues its series at Missoula with Game 2 starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.