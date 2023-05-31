Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KALISPELL — The Billings Mustangs' six-game road trip has gotten off to a rocky start after they lost for the second straight night to the Glacier Range Riders, this time by a 5-2 scoreline Wednesday at Flathead Field.

The Ponies (3-5 overall) allowed the Range Riders (4-2) to score all of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings after the visitors got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. A ninth-inning solo home run from Billings right fielder Connor Denning proved too little, too late.

Glacier starter Noah Barros was strong, going six innings and allowing just one earned run from six hits to get the win. Mustangs starter Jalen Evans took the loss after allowing five earned runs off of five hits in five innings. Range Riders closer Nathan Thomas picked up the save.

Denning and outfielder Taylor Lomack had the RBIs on the night for Billings, with the latter's contribution coming via a sacrifice groundout in the second inning to score second baseman Mitch Moralez.

Former Mustangs Crews Taylor (two) and Jackson Raper (one) both had RBIs on the night for Glacier, while teammate Benjamin Fitzgerald went 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the second inning. His blast, along with Denning's, have both tied with the Missoula PaddleHeads' McClain O'Connor for the Pioneer League's home-run lead with four each as of Wednesday night.

Billings will attempt to close out its series with Glacier on a high note when the series finale gets going at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The Mustangs will then travel to Missoula for a weekend series against the PaddleHeads starting Friday.