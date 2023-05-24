The Billings Mustangs' game against the Missoula PaddleHeads scheduled for Wednesday evening at Dehler Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, per a news release from the club.

A team spokesperson said to The Billings Gazette that the game would be rescheduled to Thursday as one part of a doubleheader with a regularly-scheduled game. The first pitch for Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. at Dehler Park and both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can redeem them for a ticket to any future Mustangs home game, provided the ticket exchanged is of equal or lesser value, per the team spokesperson.

Billings (1-0 overall) won its Pioneer League season opener over Missoula (0-1) on Tuesday night at Dehler Park by a 7-6 scoreline, with third baseman Connor Denning hitting a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it.