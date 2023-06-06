The Billings Mustangs' return to Dehler Park on Tuesday following a six-game road trip without a win did not finish with victory as the Glacier Range Riders took down the hosts 5-2, handing them their seventh straight loss.

Billings (3-10 overall) is currently at the bottom of the Pioneer League North Division, six games behind division leader Glacier (8-3).

An early 3-0 hole after two innings saw the Ponies play from behind for the majority of the game, and though Billings picked up runs in both the fifth and sixth innings in an attempt to stay afloat, insurance runs from the Range Riders in the sixth and seventh kept the Mustangs at bay.

Glacier starter Noah Barros was dealing, going five innings while allowing just one run on five hits and striking out eight. The four relievers the Range Riders brought onto the mound over the final four innings combined to allow just two more hits and one more run the rest of the way, with Billings going hitless over the final three innings.

Billings pitcher McLain Harris left after allowing three runs on five hits in the first two innings, with Karan Patel (six innings, two runs, six hits) pitching the majority of the game for the Mustangs in relief right after him.

Range Riders shortstop Gabe Howell had a game-high two RBIs off a base hit in the second inning, while catcher Matt Clayton added a RBI of his own during a 3 for 4 night at the plate.

Designated hitter Connor Denning and right fielder Bryce Donovan were responsible for the Mustangs' RBIs.

Billings will attempt to get back on the right track during the second matchup of a six-game homestand against the Range Riders on Wednesday, with first pitch at Dehler Park scheduled for 6:35 p.m.