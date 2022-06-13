Billings Mustangs lose doubleheader to Missoula PaddleHeads

BILLINGS — The visiting Missoula PaddleHeads ran their season record to 8-0 against the Billings Mustangs on Monday by sweeping a doubleheader 4-2, 9-3 in Pioneer League baseball play at Dehler Park.

Both games were seven-inning contests.

The PaddleHeads improved to 11-6 with the sweep, while the Mustangs dropped to 7-8.

In the opening game, Missoula received a two-run home run from Nick Gatewood in the sixth inning and a two-run homer from McClain O'Connor in the seventh to pull out the win.

The Mustangs' runs came on a ground out by Nick Ultsch in the first inning and an RBI-single by Jackson Raper in the seventh.

Missoula starter Domingo Pena (2-1) went five innings for the win. Sam Hellinger earned his first save.

Billings starter Darrien Ragins (0-1) struck out seven in 5.1 innings.

In Game 2, the PaddleHeads scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Jared Akins homered for the visitors in the first-inning uprising to drive in three runs. Brian Parreiro answered with a three-run homer for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first.

Gatewood and Lamar Sparks chipped in with two-run singles for the PaddleHeads.

Zachary Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Missoula with four innings of relief work. He allowed two hits and no runs.

Billings will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday with a three-game set at the Glacier Range Riders. The Mustangs then move on to Great Falls on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0