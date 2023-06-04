MISSOULA — Four Missoula PaddleHeads pitchers combined to one-hit the Billings Mustangs in a 9-2 Pioneer Baseball League victory on Sunday before 1,589 spectators at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

It was the sixth straight loss for the Mustangs (3-9), who are in last place in the North Division standings. Second-place Missoula improved to 8-4 with its third straight win.

Billings scored two runs in the top of the first as shortstop Casey Harford hit a run-scoring double and first baseman Tyler Wilber grounded out to score another run, but after that it was all downhill for the Ponies.

Jakob Guenther was 3 of 4 with three RBIs and a run for the PaddleHeads and McClain O'Connor and Kamron Williams each had a pair of hits and two runs.

The Mustangs are off Monday before hosting the Glacier Range Riders at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Dehler Park to begin a nine-game home stand. Billings plays Glacier the first six games, before entertaining the Great Falls Voyagers June 13-15.

Little League Night is June 7 when the Mustangs host Glacier at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

All Little League players who wear their uniforms will be admitted to the contest free of charge. Little Leaguers will have the chance to meet Mustangs players and have their picture taken with them after the game concludes.