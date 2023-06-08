The Billings Mustangs' hapless recent run of form continued as they were shut out 2-0 by the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday night at Dehler Park, extending Billings' losing streak to nine games.

Billings (3-12 overall) has not scored a run in 21 innings dating back to the Tuesday opener of its ongoing six-game series against Glacier (10-3).

The Ponies tallied six hits, but were unable to get the Range Riders' pitching trio of starter Patrick Miner (seven innings, four strikeouts) and relievers Justin Coleman and John Natoli (who picked up his third save of the season) to crack and allow runs. Third baseman Connor Denning had two hits, the only Billings player with multiple on the night.

Glacier scored a run each in the first and seventh innings, both off of RBI singles. Center fielder Kingston Liniak knocked in the first run, while shortstop Gabe Howell (who had three hits) recorded the Range Riders' other RBI hit.

Billings starter Pat Maybach was solid in his four innings of work as his run allowed on five hits was unearned, but the Mustangs' staff couldn't get the insurance needed from its offense to break the team's losing streak.

The Mustangs will try to start their climb out of the bottom of the Pioneer League North Division standings as the back-half of the Glacier series begins at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Dehler Park.