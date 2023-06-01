KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to down the Billings Mustangs 7-4 in Pioneer Baseball League play on Thursday.

Glacier trailed 2-1 entering the the bottom of the inning before 2022 Billings Mustang Jackson Raper hit a three-run double and Benjamin Fitzgerald a two-run single to highlight the rally. Crews Taylor, also a 2022 Mustang, added a run-scoring single in the frame.

Billings did score two runs in the ninth on a Bryce Donovan solo homer to right and when Tyler Wilber grounded out to shortstop, scoring Mitch Moralez.

Myles Miller hit a two-run single for the Mustangs in the top of the second.

Billings dropped to 3-6 on the season and is in last place in the North Division with its third straight loss. First-place Glacier improved to 5-2.

The Mustangs will visit the Missoula PaddleHeads (5-4) Friday at 7:05 p.m.