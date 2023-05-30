Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KALISPELL — The Billings Mustangs allowed a nine-run lead to slip away in their 2023 road opener, losing in a wild 13-12 shootout to the Glacier Range Riders on Tuesday at Flathead Field.

Up by eight runs by the middle of the third inning and 12-3 in the middle of the sixth, the Mustangs (3-4) collapsed, letting Glacier (3-2) score 10 unanswered runs the rest of the way and end it on a walk-off base hit from former Billings player Crews Taylor.

Ponies starter Karan Patel was highly effective in five innings of work, striking out nine while allowing two earned runs on five hits. But Glacier scored at least one run in each inning from the fifth through the ninth, with only half of the Range Riders' total scoring output being earned runs (seven).

Shortstop Casey Harford, third baseman Connor Denning and shortstop Mitch Moralez all homered for Billings and combined for eight RBIs in all — with Moralez leading all players with four by himself — but Glacier's two through five slots in its lineup were extremely productive, with each player posting multiple RBIs led by Taylor and outfielder Kingston Liniak with three each.

Glacier's John Natoli earned the win in relief despite pitching just one inning, holding back the Mustangs in the top of the ninth after his team scored four runs in back-to-back innings to tie the game at 12-12 before Taylor's game-winning play. Billings' Keagan McGinnis was the losing pitcher after a rough outing out of the bullpen, only lasting ⅔ of an inning and allowing four earned runs in the eighth.

The Mustangs will attempt to get some immediate redemption at Glacier when they play the middle clash of a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.