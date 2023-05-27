Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — Weather has once again affected the season-opening Pioneer Baseball League series between the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads and the host Billings Mustangs.

A late afternoon thunderstorm Saturday led to the game being postponed until Sunday. A pair of seven-inning games will begin at 11:05 a.m. at Dehler Park. On Wednesday, the Missoula at Billings game was also postponed because of the weather.

Kelvan Pilot, a member of the Mustangs last season, threw six shutout innings against his former club to help the PaddleHeads down the Ponies 5-1 Friday in front of 1,588 fans at Dehler Park.

Pilot (1-0) allowed six hits, walked two and struck out seven. By contrast, Billings starting pitcher Jared Kengott (0-1) tossed four innings, and allowed three hits, three runs (all earned), walked seven and struck out two.

Missoula improved to 2-2 with the win and Billings fell to 2-2.

Overall, Billings had eight hits and Missoula five. Billings played errorless baseball and Missoula had one fielding miscue.

The PaddleHeads scored a pair of runs in the second, one in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Billings avoided being shut out in the bottom of the ninth as left fielder Taylor Lomack singled to right and stole second base. Second baseman Mitch Moralez singled to right to score Lomack. Overall, Lomack was 3 for 4 and Moralez 2 for 4. Center fielder and leadoff batter Mike Edie doubled for the Ponies.

Rain forced the scheduled start time for the game back one hour.

On Thursday, the two clubs played a twin bill at Dehler as a result of the postponement on Wednesday with the Mustangs winning the first game, 4-0, and the PaddleHeads capturing the second contest, 4-1.

In the win Thursday, second baseman Connor Denning was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Billings. Edie and Lomack both were 2 for 3 with a run. Edie stroked a two-base hit. Starter Jalen Evans (1-0) picked up the win for Billings by tossing five three-hit shutout innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Alfredo Villa (1-0) earned the victory for the PaddleHeads in the 4-1 victory Thursday. Villa fired a seven-inning one-hitter and gave up one earned run. He walked three and fanned nine. Denning was 1 for 2 with a third-inning solo homer for the Ponies.