MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs' recent cold streak continued Saturday as the Missoula PaddleHeads won 15-5 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field to hand the visitors their fifth straight loss.

Billings (3-8 overall) is locked to the bottom of the Pioneer League North Division after a stretch of eight defeats in nine games. The Ponies were gashed for 23 hits by Missoula (7-4), including five from first baseman Jakob Guenther alone as he lit up the Mustangs for five RBIs, as did third baseman Cameron Thompson.

The PaddleHeads' RBIs on the night were rounded out by center fielder Keaton Greenwalt (three) and designated hitter McClain O'Connor (two).

The Mustangs' offense showed some life at times, having 14 hits of its own for the game, but was stuck trying to rally from far behind for much of the game after the PaddleHeads got out to a 9-0 lead after three innings.

Billings starter Trevor Jackson allowed nine earned runs on 10 hits in four innings, while relievers Keagan McGinnis and Cam Tullar were tagged for a combined six earned runs on 13 hits the rest of the way. PaddleHeads starter Austin Dill went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits.

First baseman Bryce Donovan had a solo home run in the eighth inning for the Mustangs as designated hitter Casey Harford and third baseman Tyler Wilber additionally each snagged a pair of RBIs.

Billings will be looking for its first road win of the season in its series finale in Missoula at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.