Mitch Moralez, Gabe Wurtz and Lance Logsdon all went deep and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Glacier Range Riders 5-3 in Pioneer Baseball League action at Dehler Park on Sunday.

Logsdon blasted a two-run homer in the fourth and Moralez added a solo shot in the frame as the Ponies scored three runs for a 3-1 advantage

Wurtz added a solo homer in the sixth.

The Mustangs improved to 5-13, while the Range Riders dropped to 11-5.

The Mustangs are off on Monday before hosting the Great Falls Voyagers (5-11) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. to begin a three-game home stand.