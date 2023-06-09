The Billings Mustangs put an end to a nine-game losing streak with a 7-6 Pioneer Baseball League victory over the Glacier Range Riders before 2,558 fans at Dehler Park on Friday.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth — highlighted by home runs by Mitch Moralez and Taylor Lomack.

Moralez hit a three-run homer and two batters later, Lomack hit a solo home run.

The Mustangs, in last place in the North Division, improved to 4-12. First-place Glacier dropped to 10-4.

The Mustangs will once again host Glacier Saturday at Dehler Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.