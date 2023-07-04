Pioneer League
Standings
All Times Mountain
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Missoula
|28
|10
|.737
|—
|L-1
|Glacier
|22
|14
|.611
|5
|W-2
|Billings
|18
|20
|.474
|10
|W-1
|Idaho Falls
|13
|24
|.351
|14.5
|L-3
|Great Falls
|11
|24
|.314
|15.5
|W-1
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Ogden
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|L-2
|Boise
|20
|18
|.526
|3.5
|L-2
|N. Colorado
|17
|19
|.472
|5.5
|L-2
|Grand Junction
|17
|21
|.447
|6.5
|W-2
|Rocky Mountain
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|W-5
Tuesday's Games
Billings 5, Missoula 2
Grand Junction 12, Boise 6
Glacier 2, Ogden 1
Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain (n)
Idaho Falls at Great Falls (n)
Wednesday's Games
Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain
Boise at Grand Junction
Missoula at Billings
Idaho Falls at Great Falls
Ogden at Glacier