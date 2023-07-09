Pioneer League
Standings
All Times Mountain
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Missoula
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|W-1
|Glacier
|25
|15
|.625
|4
|W-3
|Billings
|18
|24
|.429
|12
|L-4
|Idaho Falls
|15
|27
|.357
|15
|L-1
|Great Falls
|14
|26
|.350
|15
|W-1
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Ogden
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|L-1
|Boise
|23
|19
|.548
|3.5
|L-1
|N. Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|W-1
|Rocky Mountain
|18
|22
|.450
|7.5
|W-3
|Grand Junction
|17
|25
|.405
|9.5
|L-4
Monday's Games
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m.