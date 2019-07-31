BUTTE — Jenna Bolstad of Culbertson has joined the Montana Tech women's basketball program as an assistant coach.
Bolstad spent the previous four seasons with Williston State College. She has also coached at Black Hills State and was a high school coach at Ray, North Dakota.
After graduating from Culbertson ni 2006, Bolstad played two seasons for Miles Community College and two for Black Hills State, helping the Yellow Jackets to a pair of NCAA Division II national tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight in 2009.