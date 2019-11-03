1. How incredible was the Nationals' run to the World Series title?
Mario Small: Not as incredible as all the champagne celebrations on the road to it. Champagne safety shields, really?
Jeff Welsch: Only slightly less remarkable than the visiting team winning all seven games. Reason No. 1,453 why baseball is the The Greatest Game.
Joe Kusek: Big comebacks are not new to baseball. The visiting team winning every game, that's a new story.
Mike Scherting: Not that they won it, but rather how. A lot of late-game comebacks and elimination-game wins. But their 86-43 record since May says they were one of the best teams in baseball.
Greg Rachac: Picked them to go to the World Series and it came true ... though not sure I truly believed it would happen. Pretty remarkable.
2. Should we already pencil in Laurel and Billings Central in next year's State A girls soccer title match?
Mario Small: Why should we not doubt the possibility? Hard working programs right there. One more Laurel and Billings Central sports rivalry for the ages. 2020's check.
Jeff Welsch: The greater drama is who gets to serve as window dressing in the semifinals.
Joe Kusek: Sure, why not? Plenty of talent on both sides will be back in 2020. This one could be going a long, long, long time.
Mike Scherting: Might as well until another team proves otherwise. Two quality programs, who only make each other better.
Greg Rachac: No reason to think otherwise. Love the rivalry and love the fact that both programs are thriving.
3. Do you think the Broncos' brass has thought about replacing coach Vic Fangio?
Mario Small: I'm looking for Lombardi blue-collar consistency out of this club. I hope not. No quick fix. No hire and fire. Give me a team that stands by its shot callers, players, and coaches alike.
Jeff Welsch: Did Fangio recruit that abysmal offensive line and the lengthy line of marginal quarterbacks? Bring back Tebow!
Joe Kusek: Every single day of the week. But the Broncos problems start much higher than the head coach.
Mike Scherting: They might have to start thinking about replacing John Elway. I know he's a sacred cow in Denver, but, c'mon. Who's making all these ill-fated decisions?
Greg Rachac: Vic is the least of their worries. They've been in games. It's the offensive play calling that's been atrocious.
4. Are you concerned about the future of the Pioneer League with the ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB?
Mario Small: If the Mustangs are to bid adieu, farewell. The Outlaws (Indoor Football League), and RimRockers (International Basketball Association) had their day in the sun as well. Billings' old warhorse would surely be missed.
Jeff Welsch: My instincts tell me the Pioneer League is toast, and it's difficult to see anyone showing up for wood-bat games in Billings after a rich tradition with the Reds.
Joe Kusek: Right now, this is much ado about nothing. Just the first shot across the bow in the negotiating process.
Mike Scherting: Sadly, I think the writing is on the wall. It might be a slower process than originally reported, but when big money wants something, big money gets it. Always.
Greg Rachac: Certainly concerned about the future of the partnership between the Mustangs and the Reds. It'd be a shame to see that end after so many years.
5. So are you tired of the snow yet?
Mario Small: Snow? The ground isn't even cold yet to even make a true blanket. I am tired of these slush storms with busy distracted drivers, though. Slow with the snow folks.
Jeff Welsch: I was tired of it in September, but in a paradoxical way Montana wouldn't still be The Last Best Place without nine months of winter.
Joe Kusek: When the snow piled on the side of my driveway reaches my hips is when I'm ready to be done.
Mike Scherting: I only tire of it on days my neighbor doesn't have time to snowblow my sidewalk and I have to shovel it.
Greg Rachac: If I wanted to live in California I'd have moved already. Let it snow.