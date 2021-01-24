Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

4. Same for the Frontier, games have been announced but will they actually play football this spring?

John Letasky: I'm sure the players want to play and since they still have a five-game schedule planned I can see the league attempting it.

Bill Bighaus: I am tired of all this. It's not worth all the hassle to play these meaningless games in the spring. Just get ready for the fall.

Victor Flores: Definitely a believe-it-when-I-see-it situation.

Mike Scherting: The Big Sky's concerns about injuries and short turnaround times for the fall were valid ones.

Greg Rachac: With four- or five-game schedules, it seems likely. The teams appear willing to give it a shot and that's half the battle.

5. Do you miss the old Bud Bowl Super Bowl commercials?

John Letasky: Yes. Sometimes the Bud Bowl was actually more entertaining than the real game. Bring the series back for another run!

Bill Bighaus: Are those the ones with the Clydesdales? If so, I always paid attention and enjoyed them. Can't say I missed them, though.