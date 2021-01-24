Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday and why?
John Letasky: The Packers will edge the Bucs for the NFC crown. In the AFC battle, upstart Josh Allen of Wyoming leads the Bills to a shocking upset of the Chiefs.
Bill Bighaus: I am going with the Buffalo Bills and will be rooting for them to beat Green Bay. Let's shake it up this year and let ex-Wyoming QB Josh Allen win it all with Buffalo.
Victor Flores: Only the Brady Patriots have beaten the Mahomes Chiefs in the playoffs (and it took OT), so I'm not betting against them, even if Mahomes' brain is not 100%. The Packers will prevent Brady from facing KC again.
Mike Scherting: A Kansas City-Green Bay Super Bowl would have a nice historic ring to it. There's something about the Bills, though.
Greg Rachac: I've been riding the Josh Allen bandwagon since mid-season and I can't jump off now. Here's to a Buffalo-Green Bay Super Bowl.
2. What will you remember most about baseball great Hank Aaron, who died on Friday?
John Letasky: I still consider Aaron to be the home run king. RIP, Mr. Aaron.
Bill Bighaus: Simply put, "Hammerin' Hank" was just a classy gentleman/slugger. It was easy to root for him on and off the field.
Victor Flores: How well he handled the death threats and other horrible treatment for hitting more home runs than a pre-integration white guy.
Mike Scherting: Every time I heard him speak or read stories about him, the dignity he showed remained with me. Especially after all he had to endure while chasing a sports record. There are vile people out there.
Greg Rachac: The longevity and consistent greatness, for sure, but mostly the class and grace with which he carried himself. A true American icon.
3. Will UM and MSU end up playing in a football contest or two this spring, or will they just bag it?
John Letasky: I believe that eventually the schools will announce they will be participating in more of a typical spring-type setting.
Bill Bighaus: I think they will just bag it. Make it a regular spring practice and prepare for things to get back to normal in the fall.
Victor Flores: If enough people are vaccinated by then, I could see them organizing some sort of game as a small reward for their fans.
Mike Scherting: They should probably just revert back to simple ol' spring ball.
Greg Rachac: You'll probably see a couple glorified scrimmages or quasi-games. It'll be a great time to get quality reps for a lot of young players.
4. Same for the Frontier, games have been announced but will they actually play football this spring?
John Letasky: I'm sure the players want to play and since they still have a five-game schedule planned I can see the league attempting it.
Bill Bighaus: I am tired of all this. It's not worth all the hassle to play these meaningless games in the spring. Just get ready for the fall.
Victor Flores: Definitely a believe-it-when-I-see-it situation.
Mike Scherting: The Big Sky's concerns about injuries and short turnaround times for the fall were valid ones.
Greg Rachac: With four- or five-game schedules, it seems likely. The teams appear willing to give it a shot and that's half the battle.
5. Do you miss the old Bud Bowl Super Bowl commercials?
John Letasky: Yes. Sometimes the Bud Bowl was actually more entertaining than the real game. Bring the series back for another run!
Bill Bighaus: Are those the ones with the Clydesdales? If so, I always paid attention and enjoyed them. Can't say I missed them, though.
Victor Flores: Google tells me these ads first aired in 1989, three years before I was born (sorry, making people feel old is one of my few sources of enjoyment during these Trying Times).
Mike Scherting: I'd forgotten all about them. What does that tell you?
Greg Rachac: No. It only brings back bad childhood memories of the Broncos getting manhandled in the real Super Bowl.