Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: As long as they play 162 games again, sure. Since we're into rule changes, can I request one requiring the Cardinals to quit giving away star outfielders? Holy Arozarena.

Mike Scherting: The traditionalist in me screams, "No!" But if I'm honest, I'd be fine with everything carrying over, including the seven-inning doubleheaders.

Victor Flores: The universal designated hitter is the only thing I really want to stay, but I don't hate seven-inning doubleheaders or the new extra-inning rules.

Greg Rachac: Frankly, no. Return to the old postseason format and rescind the designated hitter rule in the National League. Please and thanks.

3. Are the Dolphins making the right move switching to Tua Tagovailoa as their QB?

John Letasky: It seems logical to give the former Crimson Tide standout a shot at this point in the season.

Jeff Welsch: Sure. Sending in No. 2 always fires up the base, so it'll probably put more cardboard cutouts in the stands.

Mike Scherting: Seems you have about a 50/50 chance of developing a franchise QB when rushing them into a starting role. Just as many QBs wash out that way than become stars.