Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Do you think the Big Sky and Frontier conferences will actually play spring football?
John Letasky: They should have just played a fall season as there was a window. The window for the spring season looks to be closing, and may not have ever been truly open.
Jeff Welsch: There's no reason to think COVID-19 won't be even worse and I have to believe players/coaches are increasingly lukewarm about the quick spring-to-fall turnaround.
Mike Scherting: At this rate, it's not looking good. Things are getting worse, it seems, not better.
Victor Flores: Piggybacking off Jeff's point, the spring-to-fall turnaround might be a bigger obstacle than COVID. But I have a feeling the current NFL and college seasons are swaying those conferences toward playing.
Greg Rachac: Tough to say. It will depend on the pandemic. Any reason to believe we'll be in better shape come February?
2. Should any of the new rules used in baseball this year be carried over to next season?
John Letasky: I didn't like the extra-innings rule when the Pioneer League started using it. And as Magic City legend Dave McNally proved, a pitcher can provide a magical moment!
Jeff Welsch: As long as they play 162 games again, sure. Since we're into rule changes, can I request one requiring the Cardinals to quit giving away star outfielders? Holy Arozarena.
Mike Scherting: The traditionalist in me screams, "No!" But if I'm honest, I'd be fine with everything carrying over, including the seven-inning doubleheaders.
Victor Flores: The universal designated hitter is the only thing I really want to stay, but I don't hate seven-inning doubleheaders or the new extra-inning rules.
Greg Rachac: Frankly, no. Return to the old postseason format and rescind the designated hitter rule in the National League. Please and thanks.
3. Are the Dolphins making the right move switching to Tua Tagovailoa as their QB?
John Letasky: It seems logical to give the former Crimson Tide standout a shot at this point in the season.
Jeff Welsch: Sure. Sending in No. 2 always fires up the base, so it'll probably put more cardboard cutouts in the stands.
Mike Scherting: Seems you have about a 50/50 chance of developing a franchise QB when rushing them into a starting role. Just as many QBs wash out that way than become stars.
Victor Flores: Yes. The Dolphins have been more patient than most teams with recent top-10 QB draft picks (Bengals, Browns, Chargers, Giants, etc.). I bet Tua simply showed he's good and healthy enough to start now.
Greg Rachac: Why not? Fitz-magic is fun and all, but they drafted Tua to be a franchise QB. No reason to wait.
4. How will Michael Jordan fare as a NASCAR team owner?
John Letasky: So far, so good. It seems like he and Denny Hamlin have a plan and adding Bubba Wallace as the driver was a good move.
Jeff Welsch: He certainly doesn't have the same, uh, air about him in business, but some tips from one Earvin Johnson could work a little, uh, magic.
Mike Scherting: Jordan's star hasn't been as bright in his turns in management/ownership. He still has a lot to prove in that regard.
Victor Flores: I could see him being successf— *looks at Charlotte Hornets roster* ... He will fare terribly.
Greg Rachac: He's the greatest basketball player to wear sneakers but ownership isn't his strong suit. History isn't on his side.
5. What's the scariest horror movie of all-time?
John Letasky: Horror movies and haunted houses both caused my heart to skip a beat or two in my youth. Let's just say those 1980s horror movies could make you cringe and jump from your seat with a scream.
Jeff Welsch: My parents took me to see "Psycho" at a drive-in when I was about 3, which probably explains a lot. They tell me I asked about the lady in the shower for months.
Mike Scherting: It's dated now, but "The Exorcist" was unlike anything we'd seen before back in the early 70s. I didn't see it when it came out (I was 10!) but I did a couple years later and it freaked me out.
Victor Flores: In my limited horror viewing experience (I'm a wimp), "The Shining" easily tops the list. Kubrick was a mad genius.
Greg Rachac: "The Shining" and "Psycho" get more fanfare, but I have to go with the adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery." Annie Wilkes. What a nut job.
