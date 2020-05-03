Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is one sports argument/debate you'd love to see answered virtually?
John Letasky: Just for fun and to localize it, how about virtually deciding who is Montana's all-time best pound-for-pound prep wrestler.
Jeff Welsch: Whether Babe Ruth could even remotely approach 60 homers in a season against today's 100 mph pitching.
Mario Small: I am with Greg here. Jordan versus anyone in their prime, even my man Larry Joe Bird.
Mike Scherting: The 1975 Cincinnati Reds vs. the 1927 New York Yankees as the best team ever (although I thought the virtual race of the 13 Triple Crown winners was cool).
Greg Rachac: To finally put to rest how much better Michael Jordan was than LeBron James is or ever will be.
2. Is NASCAR on the right track with its plans to start racing again?
John Letasky: I'm sure people will find faults, and there probably will be necessary adjustments, but at some point the show must go on.
Jeff Welsch: Might as well. The drivers aren't at any more risk in their race cars than they were in the pickup trucks they drove to the tracks.
Mario Small: I think so. Social distancing is sort of NASCAR racing's mantra am I not correct? Bodily contact is not really a problem. Slap on the helmet, coronavirus eat some dust.
Mike Scherting: NASCAR ... track ... I see what you did there. I can see how it might work without fans, too much travel.
Greg Rachac: Without fans, they can probably pull it off. Could be a blueprint for other leagues to look at, also.
3. If the Pioneer League were to be contracted, is a "Dream League" a viable option?
John Letasky: No. It will be a shame if the powers that be who favor contraction in the negotiations successfully eliminate teams while taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeff Welsch: Can't see it, even though similar programs are having some success in the right communities in the Pacific Northwest.
Mario Small: Keep dreaming.
Mike Scherting: Let's see, MLB thinks the travel distances in the PL for their minor leaguers is bad, but for unaffiliated players it's great! Do I have this right?
Greg Rachac: Not without a significant subsidy from Major League Baseball. PL owners just don't have the resources to continue without an affiliation.
4. Who is the best pitcher in the past 25 years of Major League Baseball?
John Letasky: Some of his best years were probably before this window, but Roger Clemens has to be a leading contender along with Mariano Rivera and Randy Johnson.
Jeff Welsch: I considered Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, then realized he reached The Show in 1988. I suppose Mariano Rivera, though I'm regionally biased for Adam Wainwright.
Mario Small: Does Nolan Ryan fit into this category? I am a big fan of the high-noon Whammer and Hobbs scenario. Ryan with his controversial 108 mph fastball would be my ace in the bullpen.
Mike Scherting: Well, if you let me fudge a couple years and go back to 1992, Greg Maddux. From '92 to '98 he had a 2.15 combined ERA, and finished his career with a 106.6 WAR.
Greg Rachac: Tough one, but I think I'm safe going with Pedro Martinez. He was virtually untouchable at his peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
5. What's your favorite outdoors home/backyard sport or activity?
John Letasky: In my younger days, basketball on the driveway or baseball in the backyard were my favorites. Now, I kind of like horseshoes.
Jeff Welsch: High water closed my window in the past 24 hours, but wandering down to my hidey hole on the Gallatin River with my fly rod is hard to top.
Mario Small: My favorite sport is "get whatever my dog is chewing out of her mouth." So far: Charlie 55, Mario 3.
Mike Scherting: I'd settle for a warm evening, a lawn chair, a cool beverage, bare feet in the grass and some tunes right about now. Is that an activity?
Greg Rachac: Wiffle Ball, of course ... but no breaking pitches allowed!
