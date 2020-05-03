Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. What is one sports argument/debate you'd love to see answered virtually?

John Letasky: Just for fun and to localize it, how about virtually deciding who is Montana's all-time best pound-for-pound prep wrestler.

Jeff Welsch: Whether Babe Ruth could even remotely approach 60 homers in a season against today's 100 mph pitching.

Mario Small: I am with Greg here. Jordan versus anyone in their prime, even my man Larry Joe Bird.

Mike Scherting: The 1975 Cincinnati Reds vs. the 1927 New York Yankees as the best team ever (although I thought the virtual race of the 13 Triple Crown winners was cool).

Greg Rachac: To finally put to rest how much better Michael Jordan was than LeBron James is or ever will be.

2. Is NASCAR on the right track with its plans to start racing again?

John Letasky: I'm sure people will find faults, and there probably will be necessary adjustments, but at some point the show must go on.

Jeff Welsch: Might as well. The drivers aren't at any more risk in their race cars than they were in the pickup trucks they drove to the tracks.