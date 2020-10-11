Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What's the bigger obstacle to the Frontier Conference's spring football season: The pandemic or the weather?
John Letasky: I don't know if you guys truly remember how cold it has been, and how much snow there was, in recent late winters/early springs. ... And, there is a good chance for a vaccine by then.
Jeff Welsch: If Montana continues on its current trajectory, the pandemic will be more than an obstacle — it'll be the proverbial coffin nail.
Mike Scherting: I've covered football games where my camera has been frozen, and yet they played on.
Victor Flores: I would love for weather to be the answer, but there's no indication the pandemic will be calmer in the cold months.
Greg Rachac: Only one of those things has a real opportunity to prevent the season from even happening.
2. The Expedition League is expanding into Montana. Will amateur wood-bat baseball thrive here?
John Letasky: Hopefully the Pioneer League survives and thrives. As for this other league, we'll see. I remember plenty of other semi-pro leagues in other sports that have come and gone. I'd rather watch American Legion baseball.
Jeff Welsch: The more I examine the concept, the more I like the idea. I certainly don't see it as a dramatic drop from the Pioneer League.
Mike Scherting: Not sure about thrive, at least to the Billings Mustangs' Pioneer League level of 3,000 fans per night. But I think it could have a stable existence.
Victor Flores: There are so few baseball teams here compared to other states, and there might be fewer if the Pioneer League dissolves, so Montanans will at least check out the EL.
Greg Rachac: I'm waiting to see what becomes of the Pioneer League, but expanding baseball in Montana is a great thing by any measure.
3. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance is NFL-bound. Are you buying or selling?
John Letasky: Why not? Plenty of QBs with hype fail and some taken later in the draft have decent careers. Time will tell, but I don't blame him for trying to make the jump.
Jeff Welsch: North Dakota State has Quarterback U.? Who'd a thunk. But yeah, why not?
Mike Scherting: The real question is who is next QB up for the Bison and can he maintain the pipeline to the NFL?
Victor Flores: Carson Wentz has looked like an MVP talent when healthy, and Lance seems equally gifted and well-regarded, so I'll definitely buy.
Greg Rachac: There are already two NDSU QBs in the NFL, and Lance was more efficient in Fargo than both of them. I'm a big buyer on this one.
4. Was Deion Sanders a good hire to take over as coach of the Jackson State football program?
John Letasky: Yes. Sanders seems to have a gift for coaching and having a person with his charisma and attitude leading a program should be beneficial.
Jeff Welsch: Yes. Historically Black Colleges are making some noise and reminding me of my childhood, when Notre Dame and Grambling had the most players in the NFL.
Mike Scherting: The hire has created a buzz. Now all Deion has to do is win.
Victor Flores: He'll probably boost the team's recruiting, so it's a good hire whether or not he's can do the other parts of the job well.
Greg Rachac: Just hoping the NCAA will ease its celebration rules so we can see some high-stepping down the sideline.
5. Rock legend Eddie Van Halen passed away last week. Who is your favorite guitarist of all time?
John Letasky: My father and my two uncles. If they would have wanted, they could have been professionals.
Jeff Welsch: Tough call between Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and Nancy Wilson of Heart. I can watch her perform "Crazy On You" all night.
Mike Scherting: Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers. He doesn't try to fill every space with a note, and that's no dig on EVH, who had groundbreaking technique. Two different styles.
Victor Flores: My brain says Jimi Hendrix, but my heart says another great who died way too young: Duane Allman.
Greg Rachac: The Edge of U2. A musical Einstein. But man, Eddie was a pioneer and probably the greatest to ever play.
