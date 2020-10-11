Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: The more I examine the concept, the more I like the idea. I certainly don't see it as a dramatic drop from the Pioneer League.

Mike Scherting: Not sure about thrive, at least to the Billings Mustangs' Pioneer League level of 3,000 fans per night. But I think it could have a stable existence.

Victor Flores: There are so few baseball teams here compared to other states, and there might be fewer if the Pioneer League dissolves, so Montanans will at least check out the EL.

Greg Rachac: I'm waiting to see what becomes of the Pioneer League, but expanding baseball in Montana is a great thing by any measure.

3. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance is NFL-bound. Are you buying or selling?

John Letasky: Why not? Plenty of QBs with hype fail and some taken later in the draft have decent careers. Time will tell, but I don't blame him for trying to make the jump.

Jeff Welsch: North Dakota State has Quarterback U.? Who'd a thunk. But yeah, why not?

Mike Scherting: The real question is who is next QB up for the Bison and can he maintain the pipeline to the NFL?