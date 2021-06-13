Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which tennis surface is more challenging — clay, grass or hard court?
John Letasky: Like in baseball, I'd imagine grass can cause some wicked bounces.
Jeff Welsch: I'm perhaps the only Michigander ever who never learned to skate, so it's clay in a rout.
Lindsay Rossmiller: As uncoordinated as I am with a racket, I'm just impressed by anyone who can keep the ball in.
Victor Flores: I don't follow tennis all that closely, but clay seems like the most challenging.
Greg Rachac: It takes a true artist to master the clay court. And no one did it better than Rafael Nadal in his prime.
2. Would the proposed changes to the College Football Playoff be a good thing?
John Letasky: Sure and there will be more interest and the occasional upset, but the cream has and will continue to rise to the top.
Jeff Welsch: Complaints won't stop — fans of No. 13 will cry "foul" every year — but there's a reason March Madness is the most popular tournament in sports.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I've been on board the playoff expansion train awhile now. It at least makes things more interesting.
Victor Flores: Absolutely. There will probably be occasional upsets, and even if there aren't, the possibility will inject more excitement into more fan bases.
Greg Rachac: It's got to be expanded to at least eight teams. I like 12. Alabama may still win it every year, but at least it would be more of a gauntlet.
3. Is MLB manipulating the baseballs as claimed by the Mets' Pete Alonso?
John Letasky: We've read where they've tinkered with the balls before, but it wasn't done to dampen Alonso's earning potential.
Jeff Welsch: Pitchers are throwing harder than ever and don't need the help. The eye-popping number of strikeouts shows baseballs, manipulated or not, aren't the issue.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Everyone is looking for an advantage otherwise it wouldn't have become an issue, but this sounds like a conspiracy theory to me.
Victor Flores: It's basically been proven that MLB juiced the balls about five years ago and deadened them recently, most likely to increase home runs and then decrease them. I would be surprised if MLB did this to hurt free agents.
Greg Rachac: Baseballs have been manipulated for 100 years, but it hasn't been done to sabotage anyone's earning power.
4. What is the coolest non-traditional summertime sport?
John Letasky: Locally it has to be motorcycle hill climbs. If you've never been to one, check out the action this summer!
Jeff Welsch: Blood doping aside, I've always been drawn to the color, pageantry and scenery of the Tour de France.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I covered whitewater kayaking up in Bigfork a few years ago. Definitely recommend.
Victor Flores: I've enjoyed rodeo every time I've been to one.
Greg Rachac: Playoff hockey. Both literally and figuratively.
5. Billings golfer Brandon McIver lives with PGA star Bryson DeChambeau. Is there a pro athlete you'd like to live with?
John Letasky: While some may call it sports entertainment, it would have been fun to spend time with wrestling's Four Horsemen in the 1980s.
Jeff Welsch: If we're talking past or present, I can't imagine a more entertaining and exhilarating lifestyle than hanging with Muhammad Ali in his prime.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Depends on the person, but my gut says most would be pretty intense to live with if they've gotten to that level. If I have to choose though, runners nap a lot so maybe one of them?
Victor Flores: Jordan Spieth. We could geek out about golf, he has an adorable dog and he's on the road for most of the year.
Greg Rachac: Gronk. It has to be Gronk.