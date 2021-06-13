Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: Absolutely. There will probably be occasional upsets, and even if there aren't, the possibility will inject more excitement into more fan bases.

Greg Rachac: It's got to be expanded to at least eight teams. I like 12. Alabama may still win it every year, but at least it would be more of a gauntlet.

3. Is MLB manipulating the baseballs as claimed by the Mets' Pete Alonso?

John Letasky: We've read where they've tinkered with the balls before, but it wasn't done to dampen Alonso's earning potential.

Jeff Welsch: Pitchers are throwing harder than ever and don't need the help. The eye-popping number of strikeouts shows baseballs, manipulated or not, aren't the issue.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Everyone is looking for an advantage otherwise it wouldn't have become an issue, but this sounds like a conspiracy theory to me.

Victor Flores: It's basically been proven that MLB juiced the balls about five years ago and deadened them recently, most likely to increase home runs and then decrease them. I would be surprised if MLB did this to hurt free agents.