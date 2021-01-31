Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: If you're a Bobcat, the answer would be a definitive "Yes!" I know it's pie in the sky, but shift the March 4-6 games so that UM faces MSU. We don't need to see Sac State or Idaho.

Mike Scherting: Doesn't seem very feasible, but they should make an effort.

Bill Bighaus: They sure were quick to cancel. I feel it would be a travesty if they didn't play.

Greg Rachac: Sure, if they can. The tricky part is fitting them around the upcoming schedule. Their best hope may be if there are other cancellations in the weeks ahead.

4. Was it surprising that nobody was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame this year?

John Letasky: No, and while I'm not a fan of steroids and/or cheaters, Clemens, Bonds and Rose probably belong. Same could be said for Schilling.

Jeff Welsch: This would've been a good year to open a Cheaters and Wingnuts Hall of Fame with Barry Bonds, Pete Rose, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Shoeless Joe.

Mike Scherting: I thought Curt Schilling might sneak in there. Scott Rolen isn't getting his due. He ranks 9th all-time among third basemen in WAR. That seems Hall worthy to me.