Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did Jeff Choate make the right move leaving Montana State to become the co-defensive coordinator at Texas?
John Letasky: Yes. Choate had the opportunity to advance and that's good for him. He gave MSU all he had while he was in Bozeman.
Jeff Welsch: Only Choate knows for sure, but he sure left the school and assistant coaching situation in a deep pickle.
Mike Scherting: Get a big raise and have less responsibility? Sign me up! But, seriously, it was a good move for him. Bad for the Cats, though.
Bill Bighaus: I guess so. Choate's resume indicates he is a bit of a nomad when it comes to coaching. I am already wondering where he'll be in a year or two.
Greg Rachac: If he wants to be a head coach at a big-time program someday, this was a good move. But MSU will greatly miss his energy and candor.
2. Of the names floated recently, or others you've read about, who would make a good choice to be MSU's next football coach?
John Letasky: At this point in the game, the Cats should consider giving B.J. Robertson or Brian Armstrong a chance as interim head coach.
Jeff Welsch: The most seamless would be to hire an assistant from elsewhere — say, Matt Lubick or Jason McEndoo — who would be inclined to retain the current assistants.
Mike Scherting: Best move is not to panic. Choate left the program in a pretty good spot, so it's important to find the right fit that can build on that.
Bill Bighaus: Lubick is my pick. There's a good chance he will keep his friends (and current MSU assistants) B.J. Robertson and Brian Armstrong on the new Bobcat staff.
Greg Rachac: I hesitate to speculate. Best advice: Let the new guy fill the coaching staff and build the culture as he sees fit.
3. Should the Bobcats and Grizzlies make up their men's basketball games against each other that were canceled due to the coronavirus or just move on?
John Letasky: It seems like it would be best to move on and aim for next season and have a big buildup for the games.
Jeff Welsch: If you're a Bobcat, the answer would be a definitive "Yes!" I know it's pie in the sky, but shift the March 4-6 games so that UM faces MSU. We don't need to see Sac State or Idaho.
Mike Scherting: Doesn't seem very feasible, but they should make an effort.
Bill Bighaus: They sure were quick to cancel. I feel it would be a travesty if they didn't play.
Greg Rachac: Sure, if they can. The tricky part is fitting them around the upcoming schedule. Their best hope may be if there are other cancellations in the weeks ahead.
4. Was it surprising that nobody was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame this year?
John Letasky: No, and while I'm not a fan of steroids and/or cheaters, Clemens, Bonds and Rose probably belong. Same could be said for Schilling.
Jeff Welsch: This would've been a good year to open a Cheaters and Wingnuts Hall of Fame with Barry Bonds, Pete Rose, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Shoeless Joe.
Mike Scherting: I thought Curt Schilling might sneak in there. Scott Rolen isn't getting his due. He ranks 9th all-time among third basemen in WAR. That seems Hall worthy to me.
Bill Bighaus: No. Many of the high-profile candidates currently in the mix are tainted by steroids or other issues.
Greg Rachac: Not really. Voters aren't budging on Bonds, Clemens and others from the "steroid era." To me, that's unfortunate.
5. In memory of the recently deceased Larry King, what is the best interview you've ever watched on TV?
John Letasky: Ric Flair was and still is the king of live television interviews.
Jeff Welsch: Roy Firestone interviewing Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire. "I'm not gonna cry, Roy! I'm not gonna cry!" he says, crying.
Mike Scherting: Former Mustang Joey Votto has become quite entertaining in the latter stages of his career. Every interview now he makes me laugh, think and scratch my head.
Bill Bighaus: Tom Snyder interviewing Charles Manson from prison was pretty good television in the early 1980s.
Greg Rachac: Definitely not the "best," but who can forget when former Rams QB Jim Everett physically attacked Jim Rome on ESPN? What a mess.