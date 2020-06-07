Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. How much will the Bobcats miss Troy Andersen, who is redshirting, this season?

John Letasky: Will there be plays the Cats miss their superstar? Yes, but MSU has now developed a program and should still be one of the top teams.

Mike Scherting: It might be a blessing in disguise, really, given we don't know what's in store for this fall anyway.

Mario Small: A lot, as Andersen is a beast. The multifaceted player is a huge part to the Bobcats' success.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Jeff Choate himself acknowledged how much they would.

Victor Flores: A ton, but they'd prefer a healthy Andersen in 2021 than a lesser version this fall (especially considering the 2020 season's uncertainty surrounding COVID-19).

2. What do you think of the NBA's plan to restart the season?

John Letasky: I like it. I'm getting ready for a Celtics-Lakers showdown.

Mike Scherting: Though I'm eager to see the Bucks win a title, I'm more interested to see what happens next season. The NBA should push its 2020-21 season back and open on Christmas Day.