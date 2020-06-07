Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. How much will the Bobcats miss Troy Andersen, who is redshirting, this season?
John Letasky: Will there be plays the Cats miss their superstar? Yes, but MSU has now developed a program and should still be one of the top teams.
Mike Scherting: It might be a blessing in disguise, really, given we don't know what's in store for this fall anyway.
Mario Small: A lot, as Andersen is a beast. The multifaceted player is a huge part to the Bobcats' success.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Jeff Choate himself acknowledged how much they would.
Victor Flores: A ton, but they'd prefer a healthy Andersen in 2021 than a lesser version this fall (especially considering the 2020 season's uncertainty surrounding COVID-19).
2. What do you think of the NBA's plan to restart the season?
John Letasky: I like it. I'm getting ready for a Celtics-Lakers showdown.
Mike Scherting: Though I'm eager to see the Bucks win a title, I'm more interested to see what happens next season. The NBA should push its 2020-21 season back and open on Christmas Day.
Mario Small: Before restarting, I feel this is the time to mix things up. Maybe the league can try adding a 4-point line, or spots like in the Big 3. Midseason tournament play? Allow more physicality in defensive play?
Lindsay Rossmiller: I know people will be glad to have it back on TV, but it'll be interesting to see how it works.
Victor Flores: I'm a big NBA fan, but I'm more curious than excited. Right now, it feels less like a restart and more like a brand new, unattached tournament.
3. Is there any realistic way the Pioneer League can have a season?
John Letasky: Sadly, mainly because of economics, I don't think we'll have any minor league baseball this year. And that's a shame.
Mike Scherting: No. I wish I had more to offer, but ... no.
Mario Small: I just don’t think so. I feel this season is a wash like many leagues across the board. As for a future? Let’s hope we can keep baseball’s farm teams still a part of our American lexicon.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I wish, but the window is so small and with every day passing that MLB can't get themselves together to play, the odds continue to shrink.
Victor Flores: I'm surprised it hasn't been officially called off yet.
4. The PBR has announced plans to perform in front of fans. Thoughts?
John Letasky: It's a bold, and exciting, move by the PBR, which has been a sports trailblazer during this time. Other leagues should take notes.
Mike Scherting: We have to be very cautious to let fans into anything.
Mario Small: Is 8 seconds of intrigue worth the chance of interstate highway cross contamination? Though the PBR is small in comparison to franchised leagues playing in more major market venues, logistically speaking.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Some people are probably itching to be there, but other than that there will be fans I haven't seen details about the plans to have an opinion yet.
Victor Flores: I'm on the fence about fans and crowd sizes at Montana Legion baseball games, let alone big events in places with high COVID-19 counts.
5. Have you noticed that it's road construction season in Billings?
John Letasky: While I realize the work has to be done, I can still complain about it — and I do.
Mike Scherting: I've barely ventured out of my enclave, so no. But I've noticed the Yellowstone River was quite high for a while.
Mario Small: Stay off First Avenue North!
Lindsay Rossmiller: My travel is still pretty diminished these days so I can't say I've noticed much.
Victor Flores: Getting from my place (west of Pioneer Park) through downtown is like trying to navigate the world's worst maze.
