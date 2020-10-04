Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. It's only October, but is there a chance the Olympics will again be postponed next summer?
John Letasky: I sure hope not and I think there should be some medical advances by then, but at this point anything is possible.
Mario Small: The Games will still be played, but in extreme bubble format conditions for the large venue. Fans at the events might be questionable, but the COVID security response will surly be heightened and tightened.
Mike Scherting: If there is TV money to be made, the show must go on.
Victor Flores: It would be surprising. I'm curious to see what kind of protocols they put in place. It'll be the most boring Olympic Village of all time.
Greg Rachac: Plenty of time to bubble up and implement rapid testing protocols. As for the rest of the country ...
2. Has LeBron James risen to the level of best NBA player ever? If not, where does he rank?
John Letasky: He's probably somewhere in the top 10, but like Greg says at times he wasn't clutch at the end and that drops him a bit in the rankings.
Mario Small: Records are made to be broken. I wonder who will break his for number of different super teams in the Finals? Greatest: Bill Russell, Kareem, Bird, Black Jesus, Wilt, Magic, Duncan, Kobe, Shaq. 15. LeBron
Mike Scherting: 'The best' is quantifiable. Any player you could put at the top brings a unique skill set to the game. But my pick is always Kareem.
Victor Flores: My co-workers are insane! The only debate is LeBron vs. Jordan, but I don't care about that. I just urge everyone to appreciate LeBron's greatness because he's not going to be in the league much longer.
Greg Rachac: Top 10. Amazing talent, but six NBA Finals losses and an inability to consistently take over late in big games hurt his cause.
3. How grueling will it be for NHL players if they begin the next season in either December or early January?
John Letasky: They'll be ready. There was the big break where everyone got to rest and for those who didn't advance far in the playoffs, there will have been another break.
Mario Small: The hearts of pros don't care, they only worry about the game's three 20-minute periods and definitely sudden death.
Mike Scherting: Five months on, five months off (for COVID), two months on, two months off. They'll probably be happy to get in an uninterrupted season. If they can.
Victor Flores: I don't think they'll be tired so much as confused. Until now, they have spent years preparing for the same annual schedule. That's a hard routine to suddenly change.
Greg Rachac: Not as grueling as you might think. Hockey players are the toughest athletes on earth.
4. Will you ever get used to saying "Las Vegas Raiders"?
John Letasky: No. When they were in L.A., people still called them "Oakland." But, I can see Vegas as a Raiders town.
Mario Small: I know some Raider fans. This isn't good. Oak-town to L.A. and back again was rough enough. Isn't a raider a pirate? Vegas is in the desert!
Mike Scherting: Oakland to L.A. to Oakland to Vegas ... who can keep track? I haven't called them by a city name in a long time. Simply "The Raiders."
Victor Flores: Well before I get used to "Los Angeles Chargers."
Greg Rachac: As long as it's followed by the words "finished in last place" it will roll off the tongue.
5. What do you think cellphones will look like 20 years from now?
John Letasky: I wouldn't mind a return to the old landline or flip phones, but in 20 years maybe a phone will be as thin as a credit card, or a part of your wardrobe.
Mario Small: I think the technology will use handless holographic imaging connected to the Cloud. You simply activate communication holograms within tech's coverage area by summoning its capabilities.
Mike Scherting: It'll be implanted in our brains. One advantage: I shouldn't ever misplace my phone again.
Victor Flores: It will be connected to our gas mask so we conveniently navigate our wildfire-filled reality.
Greg Rachac: By then it'll be retro. Zack Morris will be proud.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!