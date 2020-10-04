Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: 'The best' is quantifiable. Any player you could put at the top brings a unique skill set to the game. But my pick is always Kareem.

Victor Flores: My co-workers are insane! The only debate is LeBron vs. Jordan, but I don't care about that. I just urge everyone to appreciate LeBron's greatness because he's not going to be in the league much longer.

Greg Rachac: Top 10. Amazing talent, but six NBA Finals losses and an inability to consistently take over late in big games hurt his cause.

3. How grueling will it be for NHL players if they begin the next season in either December or early January?

John Letasky: They'll be ready. There was the big break where everyone got to rest and for those who didn't advance far in the playoffs, there will have been another break.

Mario Small: The hearts of pros don't care, they only worry about the game's three 20-minute periods and definitely sudden death.

Mike Scherting: Five months on, five months off (for COVID), two months on, two months off. They'll probably be happy to get in an uninterrupted season. If they can.