1. At the beginning of the season, would you have guessed the Billings Mustangs would advance to the Pioneer League playoffs?
John Letasky: Just judging from the early-season results, no I would not have. But, now the Mustangs look like a legitimate threat to win it all.
Mike Scherting: Nothing is out of the realm of possibility in the Pioneer League.
Joe Kusek: The unpredictability is a staple of the Pioneer League. Team rosters change throughout the season because of call-ups by the various ball clubs.
Victor Flores: Half of the teams in the Pioneer League make the playoffs, so the odds were never long.
Greg Rachac: Why not? Nobody really knows what these short-season teams are going to look like at the beginning of the season anyway.
2. If he returns to the club healthy, should Giancarlo Stanton start for the New York Yankees?
John Letasky: If I were the Yanks skipper, I'd give him a few starts to see what he could do. But, I'd make Stanton earn his spot and most likely keep him on the bench as a postseason pinch hitter.
Mike Scherting: I suppose you kind of have to, but is there the need? Seems you're at risk of upsetting the good thing they have going now.
Joe Kusek: Who?
Victor Flores: He should start against every left-handed pitcher, at the very least. He's better than Edwin Encarnacion and probably their second best outfielder.
Greg Rachac: Absolutely. Why would you keep that bat out of the lineup?
3. Should it be surprising two more teams, Livingston and Lame Deer, forfeited their high school football seasons?
John Letasky: No, but this problem is deeper than just one season and it seems Lame Deer and Livingston have forfeited games in the past.
Mike Scherting: Doesn't surprise anymore. This is going to become more frequent.
Joe Kusek: Not surprising. Getting pounded on a weekly basis just doesn't appeal to today's youth.
Victor Flores: Lame Deer's forfeit was much less surprising than Livingston's. But I'm never shocked when kids choose not to join a struggling program in a violent sport.
Greg Rachac: Tough to say. We know that fewer kids are playing football these days. Seems like this is the consequence.
4. Which two teams will meet in the Super Bowl and who will win?
John Letasky: Come on Mike and Greg, this is a standard question this time of year! New England and the Packers will meet and ... The Pack will be back.
Mike Scherting: Yes, that is my prediction. Two teams will meet in the Super Bowl and someone will win. (As you can tell, I'm not big into predictions).
Joe Kusek: Prior to Thursday night, I would have said Chicago Bears. Now I will have to go with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.
Victor Flores: Patriots over Cowboys because I've learned to expect the worst possible outcomes.
Greg Rachac: Midseason might be a better time to ask this question. Just please, please, don't let it be the Patriots.
5. Has the hoopla of the 25th anniversary of the TV show Friends caught your attention?
John Letasky: I always have enjoyed Friends and caught a few episodes this week. It is hard to believe the show has been around for 25 years #TimeFlies. There are only a handful of shows with that kind of staying power.
Mike Scherting: Are Ross and Rachel still exasperating?! Is Chandler still annoying?! Is Monica still a compulsive?! Is Joey still ... OK, I kinda liked Joey.
Joe Kusek: No. Waiting for the 60th anniversary of the Andy Griffith Show. The black-and-white episodes, of course.
Victor Flores: Friends is one of those shows I've never watched and have no interest in exploring.
Greg Rachac: Was never a big 'Friends' guy during its original run, but I can't pass up a good bit of '90s nostalgia.