Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. The "Brawl of the Wild" football game is set for March 27 in Missoula. Will there be fans cheering on the Cats and Griz?
John Letasky: You'd hope so, but I still have doubts about a spring season. Personally, I think they should have attempted a fall campaign.
Bill Bighaus: Is this the first time two "brawls" are scheduled to be played during the same year? Fans, I believe, will be allowed to both showdowns, if things go as planned. Maybe I will even show up.
Victor Flores: If there's a game, there will be fans. Nowhere near a full house, but some will be let in.
Mike Scherting: Of course. The questions remains if there will be any of those cheering fans in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Greg Rachac: The coaches aren't overjoyed about a spring season as it is, but they certainly don't want to play in empty stadiums.
2. Will major college basketball start this year's schedule on time, or will those games be pushed back?
John Letasky: At this point it seems like a long shot, but I hope I'm wrong.
Bill Bighaus: If they start on time, and that's a big if, they will be playing in empty arenas.
Victor Flores: Seeing what's happening in the country and in college football, I'm going with pushed back.
Mike Scherting: Some teams will get started on time. But it's going to be tough to maintain any consistency in the schedule.
Greg Rachac: If I had to guess I'd say it starts mostly on time, but the will-they-won't-they element to everything these days is exhausting.
3. Is Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition, the circuit's greatest all-time driver?
John Letasky: No, he's at least No. 3 behind Petty and Earnhardt.
Bill Bighaus: No. With over 200 victories, they don't call Richard Petty "The King" for nothing. He was winning everything in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
Victor Flores: Yes, for the same reasons that I'm a LeBron > Jordan guy (Not actually! They're both uniquely great! Stop yelling at me!).
Mike Scherting: I can't get a word in edgewise. Too many people still yelling at Victor!
Greg Rachac: I take issue with that nonsense, Victor. Wait ... what was the question again?
4. Approximately halfway through the NFL season, which club looks like the team to beat?
John Letasky: I haven't really watched much NFL as there are better things to do on Sunday, but I wouldn't bet against Tampa Bay.
Bill Bighaus: I am looking for the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson to go all the way and win the Super Bowl.
Victor Flores: The Chiefs. Mahomes is one of those transcendent athletes I savor every time I watch him play.
Mike Scherting: The standings say the Steelers, and it's hard to argue with that.
Greg Rachac: No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen's time has arrived.
5. Were you expecting road construction season in Billings to last into November?
John Letasky: No. It's hard to believe any major road work is planned for November.
Bill Bighaus: No. North 27th has been a nightmare. Who lays asphalt in November?
Victor Flores: Road construction is the only constant in our lives anymore.
Mike Scherting: Putting an end to road construction used to be the one good thing about an approaching winter.
Greg Rachac: Sure it's inconvenient, but don't complain. Your tax dollars are at work!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!