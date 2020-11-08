Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. The "Brawl of the Wild" football game is set for March 27 in Missoula. Will there be fans cheering on the Cats and Griz?

John Letasky: You'd hope so, but I still have doubts about a spring season. Personally, I think they should have attempted a fall campaign.

Bill Bighaus: Is this the first time two "brawls" are scheduled to be played during the same year? Fans, I believe, will be allowed to both showdowns, if things go as planned. Maybe I will even show up.

Victor Flores: If there's a game, there will be fans. Nowhere near a full house, but some will be let in.

Mike Scherting: Of course. The questions remains if there will be any of those cheering fans in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Greg Rachac: The coaches aren't overjoyed about a spring season as it is, but they certainly don't want to play in empty stadiums.

2. Will major college basketball start this year's schedule on time, or will those games be pushed back?

John Letasky: At this point it seems like a long shot, but I hope I'm wrong.