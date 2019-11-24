1. Carmelo Anthony now is No. 00 for the Blazers. Who is your favorite No. 00 in NBA history?
John Letasky: Robert Parish. Historically, not many people have sported No. 00 in the NBA and none did it better than The Chief.
Mike Scherting: Not gonna lie, I had to Google this, and can honestly say I don't have a favorite No. 00. Plus, after Googling, I now know this question was a set up for John!
Bill Bighaus: I do remember Kevin Duckworth wearing No. 00 when he helped my Portland Trail Blazers get to the NBA Finals in the early 1990s.
Victor Flores: Utah Jazz legend Greg Ostertag.
Greg Rachac: If that's the case, it's now Carmelo Anthony.
2. Thoughts on Montana Tech topping Montana in men's basketball last week?
John Letasky: It's surprising, but there are talented players at the NAIA level as Bighaus alludes. I also like Scherting's idea.
Mike Scherting: Eye-opening to be sure. New rule should be that if an NAIA school beats a D-I school, said D-I school owes the NAIA school a home game the next year.
Bill Bighaus: Total embarrassment for the Grizzlies. This is exactly the reason why most D-I teams usually avoid the traditionally tough NAIA programs.
Victor Flores: A shocker. D-I teams are never supposed to lose to NAIA foes, especially one that's made two straight trips to the NCAA tournament.
Greg Rachac: Never saw it coming. Imagine the Grizzlies have a lot of work to do to make sure they're where they want to be in March.
3. How about that buzzer-beating beyond half-court shot by MSU's Harald Frey to beat UNC Greensboro?
John Letasky: It was truly impressive. There is some excitement around the Bobcats this year, and with shots like this there should be.
Mike Scherting: Didn't see it, so I'll read everyone else's answer.
Bill Bighaus: I watched it on a video highlight. It's the best buzzer-beater I've seen since Rocky's Devin Uskoski buried a 53-footer to beat Azusa Pacific in 2008.
Victor Flores: A great shot made better by the context — MSU had just allowed the go-ahead bucket with 3 1/2 seconds left and didn't have a timeout. BUT... did Frey call bank?
Greg Rachac: Harald Frey is one of the most prolific student-athletes you'll come across. Couldn't happen to a better kid.
4. How incredible is Huntley Project's 100-match winning streak in volleyball?
John Letasky: It's kind of mind boggling. To win 100-consecutive times at any level, and against the best competition at tournaments, is amazing.
Mike Scherting: Incredible, of course. Even more so is how infrequently the Red Devils are even pushed in a match. I mean, they lost four sets all season.
Bill Bighaus: Not too shabby, girls. But with the national record at 292, let's keep the victories and state titles coming for another five or six years.
Victor Flores: Unimpeachable. There's a good reason no other Montana program has reached that mark.
Greg Rachac: The definition of a program.
5. What Thanksgiving dinner side dish is your favorite?
John Letasky: Stuffing. You just can't top stuffing. A close second would be cranberries.
Mike Scherting: A win by the Green Bay Packers. And if the Packers aren't playing on Thanksgiving, a loss by the Detroit Lions.
Bill Bighaus: If I can't have roasted asparagus risotto, I will settle for mac and cheese.
Victor Flores: I had corn pudding for the first time a couple Thanksgivings ago, and it immediately soared to the top of this list. Although it's hard to top a well-done stuffing or mac and cheese.
Greg Rachac: Whatever. So long as I'm with family and friends, I'm good.