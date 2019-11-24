{{featured_button_text}}
Harald Frey

This week in the Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five, the panelists discuss Harald Frey's buzzer-beating beyond half-court shot as MSU beat UNC Greensboro.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, For 406mtsports.com

1. Carmelo Anthony now is No. 00 for the Blazers. Who is your favorite No. 00 in NBA history?

John Letasky: Robert Parish. Historically, not many people have sported No. 00 in the NBA and none did it better than The Chief. 

Mike Scherting: Not gonna lie, I had to Google this, and can honestly say I don't have a favorite No. 00. Plus, after Googling, I now know this question was a set up for John!

Bill Bighaus: I do remember Kevin Duckworth wearing No. 00 when he helped my Portland Trail Blazers get to the NBA Finals in the early 1990s.

Victor Flores: Utah Jazz legend Greg Ostertag. 

Greg Rachac: If that's the case, it's now Carmelo Anthony.

2. Thoughts on Montana Tech topping Montana in men's basketball last week?

John Letasky: It's surprising, but there are talented players at the NAIA level as Bighaus alludes. I also like Scherting's idea. 

Mike Scherting: Eye-opening to be sure. New rule should be that if an NAIA school beats a D-I school, said D-I school owes the NAIA school a home game the next year.

Bill Bighaus: Total embarrassment for the Grizzlies. This is exactly the reason why most D-I teams usually avoid the traditionally tough NAIA programs.

Victor Flores: A shocker. D-I teams are never supposed to lose to NAIA foes, especially one that's made two straight trips to the NCAA tournament. 

Greg Rachac: Never saw it coming. Imagine the Grizzlies have a lot of work to do to make sure they're where they want to be in March.

3. How about that buzzer-beating beyond half-court shot by MSU's Harald Frey to beat UNC Greensboro?

John Letasky: It was truly impressive. There is some excitement around the Bobcats this year, and with shots like this there should be. 

Mike Scherting: Didn't see it, so I'll read everyone else's answer.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Bill Bighaus: I watched it on a video highlight. It's the best buzzer-beater I've seen since Rocky's Devin Uskoski buried a 53-footer to beat Azusa Pacific in 2008.

Victor Flores: A great shot made better by the context — MSU had just allowed the go-ahead bucket with 3 1/2 seconds left and didn't have a timeout. BUT... did Frey call bank?

Greg Rachac: Harald Frey is one of the most prolific student-athletes you'll come across. Couldn't happen to a better kid.

4. How incredible is Huntley Project's 100-match winning streak in volleyball?

John Letasky: It's kind of mind boggling. To win 100-consecutive times at any level, and against the best competition at tournaments, is amazing. 

Mike Scherting: Incredible, of course. Even more so is how infrequently the Red Devils are even pushed in a match. I mean, they lost four sets all season.

Bill Bighaus: Not too shabby, girls. But with the national record at 292, let's keep the victories and state titles coming for another five or six years.

Victor Flores: Unimpeachable. There's a good reason no other Montana program has reached that mark.

Greg Rachac: The definition of a program.

5. What Thanksgiving dinner side dish is your favorite?

John Letasky: Stuffing. You just can't top stuffing. A close second would be cranberries.

Mike Scherting: A win by the Green Bay Packers. And if the Packers aren't playing on Thanksgiving, a loss by the Detroit Lions.

Bill Bighaus: If I can't have roasted asparagus risotto, I will settle for mac and cheese.

Victor Flores: I had corn pudding for the first time a couple Thanksgivings ago, and it immediately soared to the top of this list. Although it's hard to top a well-done stuffing or mac and cheese.

Greg Rachac: Whatever. So long as I'm with family and friends, I'm good.

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0