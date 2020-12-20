Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With the Steelers dropping two games in a row, what team should now be considered the NFL's best?

John Letasky: Probably the Chiefs but it wouldn't hurt my feelings if KC made an early exit from the playoffs.

Jeff Welsch: The Steelers' unbeaten record was so tenuous that the '72 Miami Dolphins had their champagne on ice by Week 5.

Victor Flores: The Chiefs should have been considered the best before the Steelers lost.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I have to go with the Chiefs, too.

Greg Rachac: This might be naive, but I'm riding on the Josh Allen/Buffalo Bills bandwagon as far as it will take me.

2. What should be the new nickname for the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland?

John Letasky: The Cleveland Wild Thing in a nod to the Major League character played by Charlie Sheen.

Jeff Welsch: I'm on board with the Cleveland Spiders, a nod to the city's first baseball team in the American Association.

Victor Flores: The Grovers.