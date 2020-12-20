Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. With the Steelers dropping two games in a row, what team should now be considered the NFL's best?
John Letasky: Probably the Chiefs but it wouldn't hurt my feelings if KC made an early exit from the playoffs.
Jeff Welsch: The Steelers' unbeaten record was so tenuous that the '72 Miami Dolphins had their champagne on ice by Week 5.
Victor Flores: The Chiefs should have been considered the best before the Steelers lost.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I have to go with the Chiefs, too.
Greg Rachac: This might be naive, but I'm riding on the Josh Allen/Buffalo Bills bandwagon as far as it will take me.
2. What should be the new nickname for the Major League Baseball team in Cleveland?
John Letasky: The Cleveland Wild Thing in a nod to the Major League character played by Charlie Sheen.
Jeff Welsch: I'm on board with the Cleveland Spiders, a nod to the city's first baseball team in the American Association.
Victor Flores: The Grovers.
Lindsay Rossmiller: If they were to revert back to a previous name, I'm most curious to see the logo for and how they'd market the Naps.
Greg Rachac: Spiders or Naps. Perfect opportunity to throw it back to the city's rich baseball history.
3. Who has the best early signing period class, the Cats or Griz?
John Letasky: They both look like they have some studs, so I'll say equal for now. It was also good to hear about the RMC and DSU classes, especially with DSU playing.
Jeff Welsch: Lordy, that's a little like asking who's going to win the Oscars from the 2020 graduating class of the New York Film Academy.
Victor Flores: I'll have an answer in 2023.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Considering neither team has played in a year, who knows what it'll all look like when these new signees take the field. I'm more interested in how they all mesh.
Greg Rachac: Far too early to say. What's most impressive is the amount of in-state kids getting a shot. Good luck to all.
4. Butte Central recently hired Bill "Chunky" Thatcher as softball coach. What's the best individual nickname you've heard in Montana sports?
John Letasky: "Leb". Ron Lebsock was truly a giant sports figure in Montana when he roamed Skyview's sidelines.
Jeff Welsch: Hard to argue with a guy nicknamed "Wild Bill" (Kelly) who played for the Griz. Sounds like the lead character for The Revenant.
Victor Flores: Greg "Rock Chuck" Rachac. Honorable mention: Mike "Schert Dog" Scherting.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Kudos to Mike for getting the origin story of Taco Dowler this season. It cracked me up so that gets my vote.
Greg Rachac: "The Zen Master," Phil Jackson.
5. What is one stocking stuffer you can count on receiving every year at Christmas?
John Letasky: I'm delighted when I find Peanut M&M'S among my stocking treasures.
Jeff Welsch: University of Washington swag.
Victor Flores: Chocolate, a salami and a pomegranate. Breakfast of champions.
Lindsay Rossmiller: A candy cane and a toothbrush.
Greg Rachac: Lately, nothing but bad Broncos teams and long offseasons.
