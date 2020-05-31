Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. What do you think of the NHL's plan to re-start the season?

John Letasky: I'm all for it. The more sports and activities that can once again be held, the better.

Jeff Welsch: I see going to a seeding system for each, let 'em all play and do one-and-done a la the NCAA Tournament. High drama with every game.

Mario Small: I feel it is a good start to hopefully see some more sports nationally. Without sports, programs like Tiger King are appealing to viewers.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I like it. You're never going to make everyone happy, but it seems like it tried to be fair.

Greg Rachac: Pretty convoluted. Not sure if it will happen but there's hope. Whoever hoists the Cup this year will certainly have earned it.

2. In addition to baseball, what other activities could the city use Dehler Park for?

John Letasky: There is no better setting for Royals and Scarlets games and I'm not giving up on the Mustangs yet. Maybe let those on their lunch hour use the concourse that circles the facility for a walking path.