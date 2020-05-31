Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What do you think of the NHL's plan to re-start the season?
John Letasky: I'm all for it. The more sports and activities that can once again be held, the better.
Jeff Welsch: I see going to a seeding system for each, let 'em all play and do one-and-done a la the NCAA Tournament. High drama with every game.
Mario Small: I feel it is a good start to hopefully see some more sports nationally. Without sports, programs like Tiger King are appealing to viewers.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I like it. You're never going to make everyone happy, but it seems like it tried to be fair.
Greg Rachac: Pretty convoluted. Not sure if it will happen but there's hope. Whoever hoists the Cup this year will certainly have earned it.
2. In addition to baseball, what other activities could the city use Dehler Park for?
John Letasky: There is no better setting for Royals and Scarlets games and I'm not giving up on the Mustangs yet. Maybe let those on their lunch hour use the concourse that circles the facility for a walking path.
Jeff Welsch: Turn it into the Montana Baseball Hall of Fame. This state's baseball history is more remarkable than any other sport, including basketball.
Mario Small: Turn it into an amusement park. Dehler's Gardens. Botanical gardens with rides and exhibits.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I saw recently a minor league team in Florida listed their clubhouse on Airbnb. But whether social distancing is still in effect would impact other options.
Greg Rachac: Concerts, concerts and more concerts.
3. Could the reduction of college games due to the coronavirus become a permanent part of the schedule?
John Letasky: I'd hate for that to happen. However, I'd be fine with a few less sports over the holidays, and maybe a later start to the college basketball season.
Jeff Welsch: Only if it enhances or doesn't negatively impact the bottom line. The ".edu" on the urls stands for Every Dollar Under-the-sun.
Mario Small: Regular schedules will never be the same after things settle down. I have a feeling that everything from recruitment to game schedules will be affected somehow.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I agree Mario. I think there will be a reshaping of how many games, how much money they're worth and which opponents are scheduled as it's more difficult to plan out years in advance.
Greg Rachac: Not as long as college sports operate as big business and people (not the athletes) continue to get rich.
4. Boxing and mixed martial arts are returning to Vegas. Thoughts?
John Letasky: This is great news. Hopefully the format will soon be able to be expanded.
Jeff Welsch: I'm not a big fan of activities where people beat each other senseless, but if there's a place to do it it's Vegas.
Mario Small: Vegas does have a lot to lose annually when it come to these type of sporting events. Gambling, promoting, licensing, contract fees, and facilitating to name a few gears in the Vegas machine.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I personally wouldn't be a fan of having someone breathing all over my face right now, but I know they're motivated.
Greg Rachac: Can't think of anywhere better than Las Vegas to heal a weary nation.
5. Is there an art or craft you'd like to learn about, or possibly take up as a hobby?
John Letasky: I'm still trying to master the art of fishing! Seriously, though, that's a hard question. There are many arts and crafts that interest me.
Jeff Welsch: Tying flies leads the way, though the mandolin and piano aren't far behind.
Mario Small: I would like to make cool T-shirts. Maybe shirts of obscure sports teams' logos and mascots.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I tend more to find a project I want to do and learn what I need to do it rather than getting into one as a hobby.
Greg Rachac: Been trying to take up golf for 15 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!