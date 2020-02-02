Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Retired Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. He was 41. The panelists in this week's Five on Five discuss how they will remember Bryant. 

 Associated Press

1. Who will win today's Super Bowl and what will be the final score?

John Letasky: The Chiefs will end a Super Bowl championship drought with a dramatic 31-27 victory. 

Jeff Welsch: Just feels like the Chiefs, 35-31.

Bill Bighaus: I used to root for the 49ers because of Joe Montana. Today I will be cheering for Mike Person of Glendive and his 49ers in a 24-21 victory.

Victor Flores: The Fightin' Mike Persons won both of their NFC playoff games by 17 points. Let's make it a trifecta: 49ers 34, Chiefs 17.

Greg Rachac: Just seems like it's the 49ers' time (again). San Francisco 31, Kansas City 28.

2. How will you remember Kobe Bryant?

John Letasky: I'll always remember Kobe's Lakers playing my beloved Celtics twice in the NBA Finals. Deepest sympathy to all of the families touched by this tragedy. 

Jeff Welsch: As great as he was as a basketball player, the tragedy for me is that he was just coming into is own as a human being.

Bill Bighaus: As longtime fan of the Portland Trail Blazers, I viewed him as a terrific player who was never one of my favorites. 

Victor Flores: He was a great player (his 81-point game is still nuts) and a demanding teammate. He was also credibly accused of sexual assault.

Greg Rachac: An incredible talent, someone who loved his family and became a role model later in life. Gone far too soon. All nine of them.

3. Will Dusty Baker be a good fit as manager of the Houston Astros?

John Letasky: The Astros needed someone who is respected, and who can also be a good role model. It will take time, but Baker is the right one to attempt to lead Houston out of this mess. 

Jeff Welsch: Can he steal signs?

Bill Bighaus: Yes. He has big fingers to plug the holes in the dike.

Victor Flores: He's won everywhere he's been, players like him and he's adapted to the modern game. This is probably the most talented roster he's ever managed. He doesn't need sign-stealing to succeed.

Greg Rachac: He was available and they needed somebody. Anybody. But it'll take more than a new manager to clean up that mess.

4. What has been the best story at this year's Australian Open?

John Letasky: It seems to me we've read about some younger players this year, which is refreshing — but Djokovic may still reign supreme. 

Jeff Welsch: That they're still managing to play tennis when the entire country has been on fire. 

Bill Bighaus: I have to be honest and say I haven't been paying attention. The recent stories about the fires Down Under and the deadly funnel web spiders have caught my eye.

Victor Flores: Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beating Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Greg Rachac: Tennys Sandgren, an unknown American player taking Roger Federer to the brink in the quarterfinals. But those seven match points will haunt him.

5. As a youth playing basketball, did you ever pretend you were a professional player, and if so, who?

John Letasky: Shooting hoops in the driveway, I would think about the Celtics of Bird, McHale, Parish, Ainge and D.J. If I was born 15 or so years later, I'd — gasp — possibly pretended to be Kobe. 

Jeff Welsch: Growing up in Michigan, my favorite player was Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons. I'd hit a jump shot — well, set shot — and yell "Daaave BING-GO!"

Bill Bighaus: I used to pass myself off as Red Klotz, the shooting star of the Washington Generals, whenever I was knocking down long-distance shots in my backyard.

Victor Flores: I dreamed of playing like my favorite Warrior, Jason Richardson. I actually played like Adonal Foyle.

Greg Rachac: Dikembe Mutombo — the blocked shot followed by the finger wag. It worked even at 5-9.

