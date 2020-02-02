Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win today's Super Bowl and what will be the final score?
John Letasky: The Chiefs will end a Super Bowl championship drought with a dramatic 31-27 victory.
Jeff Welsch: Just feels like the Chiefs, 35-31.
Bill Bighaus: I used to root for the 49ers because of Joe Montana. Today I will be cheering for Mike Person of Glendive and his 49ers in a 24-21 victory.
Victor Flores: The Fightin' Mike Persons won both of their NFC playoff games by 17 points. Let's make it a trifecta: 49ers 34, Chiefs 17.
Greg Rachac: Just seems like it's the 49ers' time (again). San Francisco 31, Kansas City 28.
2. How will you remember Kobe Bryant?
John Letasky: I'll always remember Kobe's Lakers playing my beloved Celtics twice in the NBA Finals. Deepest sympathy to all of the families touched by this tragedy.
Jeff Welsch: As great as he was as a basketball player, the tragedy for me is that he was just coming into is own as a human being.
Bill Bighaus: As longtime fan of the Portland Trail Blazers, I viewed him as a terrific player who was never one of my favorites.
Victor Flores: He was a great player (his 81-point game is still nuts) and a demanding teammate. He was also credibly accused of sexual assault.
Greg Rachac: An incredible talent, someone who loved his family and became a role model later in life. Gone far too soon. All nine of them.
3. Will Dusty Baker be a good fit as manager of the Houston Astros?
John Letasky: The Astros needed someone who is respected, and who can also be a good role model. It will take time, but Baker is the right one to attempt to lead Houston out of this mess.
Jeff Welsch: Can he steal signs?
Bill Bighaus: Yes. He has big fingers to plug the holes in the dike.
Victor Flores: He's won everywhere he's been, players like him and he's adapted to the modern game. This is probably the most talented roster he's ever managed. He doesn't need sign-stealing to succeed.
Greg Rachac: He was available and they needed somebody. Anybody. But it'll take more than a new manager to clean up that mess.
4. What has been the best story at this year's Australian Open?
John Letasky: It seems to me we've read about some younger players this year, which is refreshing — but Djokovic may still reign supreme.
Jeff Welsch: That they're still managing to play tennis when the entire country has been on fire.
Bill Bighaus: I have to be honest and say I haven't been paying attention. The recent stories about the fires Down Under and the deadly funnel web spiders have caught my eye.
Victor Flores: Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beating Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka.
Greg Rachac: Tennys Sandgren, an unknown American player taking Roger Federer to the brink in the quarterfinals. But those seven match points will haunt him.
5. As a youth playing basketball, did you ever pretend you were a professional player, and if so, who?
John Letasky: Shooting hoops in the driveway, I would think about the Celtics of Bird, McHale, Parish, Ainge and D.J. If I was born 15 or so years later, I'd — gasp — possibly pretended to be Kobe.
Jeff Welsch: Growing up in Michigan, my favorite player was Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons. I'd hit a jump shot — well, set shot — and yell "Daaave BING-GO!"
Bill Bighaus: I used to pass myself off as Red Klotz, the shooting star of the Washington Generals, whenever I was knocking down long-distance shots in my backyard.
Victor Flores: I dreamed of playing like my favorite Warrior, Jason Richardson. I actually played like Adonal Foyle.
Greg Rachac: Dikembe Mutombo — the blocked shot followed by the finger wag. It worked even at 5-9.