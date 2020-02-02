Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: He was a great player (his 81-point game is still nuts) and a demanding teammate. He was also credibly accused of sexual assault.

Greg Rachac: An incredible talent, someone who loved his family and became a role model later in life. Gone far too soon. All nine of them.

3. Will Dusty Baker be a good fit as manager of the Houston Astros?

John Letasky: The Astros needed someone who is respected, and who can also be a good role model. It will take time, but Baker is the right one to attempt to lead Houston out of this mess.

Jeff Welsch: Can he steal signs?

Bill Bighaus: Yes. He has big fingers to plug the holes in the dike.

Victor Flores: He's won everywhere he's been, players like him and he's adapted to the modern game. This is probably the most talented roster he's ever managed. He doesn't need sign-stealing to succeed.

Greg Rachac: He was available and they needed somebody. Anybody. But it'll take more than a new manager to clean up that mess.

4. What has been the best story at this year's Australian Open?