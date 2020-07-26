Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: Most games would be Frontier vs. Frontier anyways, and there could be some all-star game type rules in Frontier vs. Big Sky if so desired. It's a stretch, but it might work for a year and there would be football!

Mario Small: HA! Why not? Obviously this won't be the norm for years to come. I say do it and let the chips fall as they may. We can speculate odds all we want. Sports enthusiasts just want some gridiron action.

Bill Bighaus: Is that even possible? My gut feeling has been that no football will be played at the high school and collegiate level this fall in Montana.

Victor Flores: They'd probably prefer to postpone their seasons to the spring.

Greg Rachac: Nice theory, but no. If the Cats and Griz use player eligibility this year, they want to chase a title in their own league.

5. Will you be attending MontanaFair this year?

John Letasky: I may, or I may not. I won't avoid the fair because of coronavirus concerns. If I don't go, it just didn't work out for me to attend.

Mario Small: Will they still be charging admission just to get in?