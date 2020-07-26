Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will be the World Series outcome this year?
John Letasky: I always hope it's the Yankees over the Dodgers. ... On another note, it was sure good to see Little League games at Dehler.
Mario Small: I'd rather take my chances playing pin the tail on the donkey. As of now the race for the pennant is more of a journey than a destination.
Bill Bighaus: Will there even be a World Series? If so, I wouldn't bet against the Dodgers and Yankees.
Victor Flores: This is a coin flip prediction in a normal season. This year? A's over Padres sure why not.
Greg Rachac: Not stepping out on that limb yet. Without a bubble, it will be a feat for MLB to get to that point. Here's hoping!
2. How would you survive life in the NBA "bubble"?
John Letasky: It sounds like there are actually quite a few perks for the players, so I don't think it would be too difficult.
Mario Small: I'd would start up a series on YouTube with the likes of Kyrie Irving and other pro athletes on conspiracy theories and get down to what is really going on in the world today.
Bill Bighaus: Very well, I think. For one thing, the "Bighaus Bubble" doesn't have room service.
Victor Flores: The same way many of the actual players are surviving: lots of screen time, reading, fishing and a healthy amount of alcohol.
Greg Rachac: If I'm an NBA player and the checks are coming in, I'd survive just fine.
3. Where does a motorcycle hill climb rider rank on the list of daredevil athletes?
John Letasky: At the top with the bull riders. The Bentonite Nightmare is every bit the beast of the rankest bull.
Mario Small: Have you ever just climbed one of those hills the riders launch up? Any time you literally throw gasoline and moving objects in an equation, fire and daredevil go hand and hand. I put the hill-climber right at the top.
Bill Bighaus: If they added a giant ring of fire halfway up the hill, I'd elevate them to "daredevil" status.
Victor Flores: Just ahead of me when I joined a very experienced club soccer league 10 years after I last touched a soccer ball.
Greg Rachac: Somewhere between Evel Knievel and Cru Jones. But I'm sticking with four wheels and a seat belt.
4. Will the Cats and Griz join the Montana football teams in the Frontier Conference for this season?
John Letasky: Most games would be Frontier vs. Frontier anyways, and there could be some all-star game type rules in Frontier vs. Big Sky if so desired. It's a stretch, but it might work for a year and there would be football!
Mario Small: HA! Why not? Obviously this won't be the norm for years to come. I say do it and let the chips fall as they may. We can speculate odds all we want. Sports enthusiasts just want some gridiron action.
Bill Bighaus: Is that even possible? My gut feeling has been that no football will be played at the high school and collegiate level this fall in Montana.
Victor Flores: They'd probably prefer to postpone their seasons to the spring.
Greg Rachac: Nice theory, but no. If the Cats and Griz use player eligibility this year, they want to chase a title in their own league.
5. Will you be attending MontanaFair this year?
John Letasky: I may, or I may not. I won't avoid the fair because of coronavirus concerns. If I don't go, it just didn't work out for me to attend.
Mario Small: Will they still be charging admission just to get in?
Bill Bighaus: No. I have always enjoyed strolling the grounds and sampling the food, but I believe it's just not worth the risk this summer.
Victor Flores: I probably would have checked it out in a normal year. Right now, it feels weird that I even have the option to attend.
Greg Rachac: Haven't been in years. Probably won't break precedent during a pandemic.
