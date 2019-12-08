1. Is there another championship finale similar to the National Finals Rodeo in sports?
John Letasky: C'mon Greg. The NFR is a true test of endurance. It reminds me of the NASCAR playoffs, but instead of a weekly break there is a 24-hour rest.
Victor Flores: The Tour de France comes to mind.
Mario Small: Man vs. Beast? The call of the wild. Hardly.
Mike Scherting: Maybe a Grand Slam tennis event in terms of duration. But as Mario points out, the format is pretty unique.
Greg Rachac: The hot dog eating challenge perhaps?
2. Your thoughts on the MHSA proposal to add girls wrestling and boys powerlifting?
John Letasky: Girls wrestling is a sport on the rise. Although I'm not against powerlifting, I would have preferred baseball.
Victor Flores: The MHSA wouldn't consider girls wrestling if enthusiasm wasn't there, so it's worth considering at least. Boys powerlifting feels like a throw-in, but I get why (gender equality, low cost, etc.).
Mario Small: Why not? Sports change in terms of popularity. Whatever keeps the students active and busy.
Mike Scherting: Girls wrestling seems logical to me. Boys powerlifting was a bit of a surprise. But with the cost associated with large team sports these days, I get it.
Greg Rachac: Opportunities abound. Keep them coming.
3. Who is the most impressive athlete you had never heard of before the 406mtsports.com 'Montana Greats' series?
John Letasky: I had a gentleman at church tell me about some boxers who were pretty solid and worthy of being on the list. That's what I've enjoyed about it — the personal conversation.
Victor Flores: Not only was Lones Wigger Jr. "by far the greatest shooter in history," he'd be my pick to win a Montana Greatest Name competition.
Mario Small: The Wayne Estes story, tragic. I heard of the tournament but never knew the story behind the man. Phenomenal.
Mike Scherting: I'm with Greg on this one. While the athletes are fun to read about, so are some of these lost towns.
Greg Rachac: Forget the athletes for a moment. I had never heard of some of these towns. Where the heck is Dagmar?
4. Will Ron Rivera land another head coaching job in the NFL?
John Letasky: Ron Rivera will get plenty of interviews this year if he's interested.
Victor Flores: I bet Jerry Jones has fond memories of riverboats...
Mario Small: He may, but not right away. I see his duties as a head coach getting scaled back. NFL coaching is BIG business. Hard to see any NFL coach getting blacklisted indefinitely.
Mike Scherting: Most NFL coaches get recycled at least once, no? Seems Rivera has a good enough reputation to warrant a second chance.
Greg Rachac: Three division titles, four playoff berths and a trip to Super Bowl 50. There's no way he won't get another shot.
5. What was your favorite outdoor game to play with the neighborhood kids as a youth?
John Letasky: Myself and others in the neighborhood played hide-and-go-seek nearly every Friday. And growing up, there always seemed to be a baseball game going on in our backyard.
Victor Flores: I played baseball the most, but Capture The Flag holds a special place in my heart. Not sure I ever captured The Flag, but it was exhilarating nonetheless.
Mario Small: Basketball at Terry Park in early '90s. Fellas from all over town made their rounds there. After that was North Park hoops for about a decade. Everyone that was anyone made a name for themselves there as well.
Mike Scherting: Wiffle Ball, with street Nerf football a close second. Man, I could sling it.
Greg Rachac: Home run derby. Nothing else compared, and nothing gave you more street cred.