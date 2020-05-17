Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. If scheduling concerns exist come fall, should the Montana college football teams consider playing a Treasure State-only schedule?
John Letasky: Some games could be ugly, but it might be kind of fun. Even if UM and MSU opted out, the Frontier teams could each play each other twice.
Jeff Welsch: Eh, if MSU played MSU-Northern there would be some serious social distancing on the scoreboard and the Cats' stat crew would be playing by halftime.
Mike Scherting: Um, count me out if that's the case.
Mario Small: Big Sky vs. Frontier? Novel idea, but there is such a leap athletically between the divisions. I am not sure the games would hold up to the hype.
Victor Flores: Worth considering if the state's COVID-19 case count remains low, but that's a big if (and football games might be deemed unsafe regardless).
2. Which Chicago Bulls' team 3-peat winners would you take from the 90s, the first or second edition?
John Letasky: Both were good, but the second edition was very fun to watch and would be hard for any team to beat.
Jeff Welsch: First go-round I kinda liked Mike. By second go-round, not so much.
Mike Scherting: Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were a Big Three in their day. I'll take the second group. Kind of dysfunctional, but with an edge.
Mario Small: Horace Grant, Bill Cartwright, BJ Armstrong? I like the first group by far.
Victor Flores: This is such a tough question, especially because I didn't watch any of those teams. But I'll go with the second edition. Those rosters were insane and they won 72, 69 and 62 regular season games.
3. Could Mike Tyson really be thinking about a comeback?
John Letasky: He could, but isn't this just hype in a time where the country needs something to chatter about?
Jeff Welsch: In what? Shuffleboard?
Mike Scherting: That guy could be thinking anything, to be honest.
Mario Small: Yes! I don't know about a full on pro-sanctioned (WBO, WBA, IBF, etc.) event. Modified rules, maybe three rounds, and a smaller ring. I would love to see Iron Mike in a grudge match. Tyson vs Lennox II!
Victor Flores: Really hard to imagine why Ty$on would con$ider $uch a crazy idea. I'll update thi$ an$wer if I think of any po$$ible explanation$.
4. What is the best minor league sports team nickname you've come across?
John Letasky: The Billings Mustangs. And, let's hope somebody can do something, and flexes some muscles, to save the Pioneer League.
Jeff Welsch: I'm partial to my Michigan hometown team that played not far from the automobile factory built by Ransom E. Olds: The Lansing Lugnuts.
Mike Scherting: The Billings RimRockers was a great nickname on many levels. The Butte Copper Kings was a good one, too. Both very apropos.
Mario Small: Long Beach State's baseball team is unofficially nicknamed the Dirtbags. Really? Not my favorite but it certainly sticks out.
Victor Flores: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
5. Summer vacations could be different this year. Do you have any plans?
John Letasky: None at this time — but every day is an adventure!
Jeff Welsch: I'm still planning to dance with my daughter at her Oregon wedding in July, but I'm not betting the mortgage on it.
Mike Scherting: I did have plans. Alas, I have none now, other than R-E-L-A-X as much as I can.
Mario Small: Nothing spectacular. I am going to continue gardening and painting. I am kind of a home-body.
Victor Flores: I was planning to go home to California in a month, but I'm pessimistic that will happen. I would like to visit Glacier and check out a bunch of Montana's other natural wonders.
