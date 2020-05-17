Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. If scheduling concerns exist come fall, should the Montana college football teams consider playing a Treasure State-only schedule?

John Letasky: Some games could be ugly, but it might be kind of fun. Even if UM and MSU opted out, the Frontier teams could each play each other twice.

Jeff Welsch: Eh, if MSU played MSU-Northern there would be some serious social distancing on the scoreboard and the Cats' stat crew would be playing by halftime.

Mike Scherting: Um, count me out if that's the case.

Mario Small: Big Sky vs. Frontier? Novel idea, but there is such a leap athletically between the divisions. I am not sure the games would hold up to the hype.

Victor Flores: Worth considering if the state's COVID-19 case count remains low, but that's a big if (and football games might be deemed unsafe regardless).

2. Which Chicago Bulls' team 3-peat winners would you take from the 90s, the first or second edition?

John Letasky: Both were good, but the second edition was very fun to watch and would be hard for any team to beat.