Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Billings Central and Laurel still be playing for the State A girls soccer championship 10 years from now?

John Letasky: I see no reason to believe the two programs won't continue to be yearly contenders, but that's not to say other squads won't sneak in there.

Jeff Welsch: Eh. Somewhere along the way Whitefish will surely crack The Big Two and become a consistent elite contender.

Bill Bighaus: They could be, but I will go out on a limb and say that Lockwood might be in the championship mix by then.

Jake Iverson: Probably. I'll stay within the bounds of the spooky season and quote Matthew McConaughey from True Detective: "Time is a flat circle."

Greg Rachac: That'd be great, since it's such a strong rivalry. But Class A soccer could be more robust by then, which wouldn't be a bad thing.

2. Which NFL team is the biggest disappointment so far this season?

John Letasky: Kansas City is definitely a contender, along with Seattle and Denver.

Jeff Welsch: My Detroit Lions. Sure, they're winless. But they've been competitive and competent. Bring back my lovable losers!