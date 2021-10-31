Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Billings Central and Laurel still be playing for the State A girls soccer championship 10 years from now?
John Letasky: I see no reason to believe the two programs won't continue to be yearly contenders, but that's not to say other squads won't sneak in there.
Jeff Welsch: Eh. Somewhere along the way Whitefish will surely crack The Big Two and become a consistent elite contender.
Bill Bighaus: They could be, but I will go out on a limb and say that Lockwood might be in the championship mix by then.
Jake Iverson: Probably. I'll stay within the bounds of the spooky season and quote Matthew McConaughey from True Detective: "Time is a flat circle."
Greg Rachac: That'd be great, since it's such a strong rivalry. But Class A soccer could be more robust by then, which wouldn't be a bad thing.
2. Which NFL team is the biggest disappointment so far this season?
John Letasky: Kansas City is definitely a contender, along with Seattle and Denver.
Jeff Welsch: My Detroit Lions. Sure, they're winless. But they've been competitive and competent. Bring back my lovable losers!
Bill Bighaus: I am going with my Seattle Seahawks.
Jake Iverson: While I personally am let down (again) by my Vikings, it's wild to see what's happening to the Chiefs. Missing the playoffs feels like a real possibility.
Greg Rachac: The Giants, Jags and Jets. How in the world did you all lose to the Broncos?
3. The Billings Outlaws owners are looking at placing a hockey team in Billings. Would the Magic City support it?
John Letasky: Possibly. It seems there are plenty of hockey faithful. It wouldn't reach the level of the Billings Bulls playing at Metra, but Club Boxing was fun in an intimate setting at the Babcock with 800 fans.
Jeff Welsch: Those teams will fill a niche, like Battlin' Bears football, but Billings has a metro aura and is begging for something bigger.
Bill Bighaus: If it is a ragtag outfit tucked away in Centennial Ice Arena, my answer is no.
Jake Iverson: Maybe. The Mustangs crowd needs something to do in the off-season, anyway.
Greg Rachac: Depends on the level, depends on the league. A legit junior team in a legit arena? Yes. A fly-by-night "pro" league? Stop it.
4. Imagine you're coaching the Montana State Bobcats. What position would you pencil in Troy Andersen for?
John Letasky: He's truly a legend as a star at three positions and a team-first player. This year, he's needed at linebacker so I'd keep him there.
Jeff Welsch: Wherever he wants.
Bill Bighaus: I'd leave him right where he is, at linebacker, for the moment. But if the Bobcats need a booster shot on offense down the stretch, put him at quarterback or running back, and I am all in.
Jake Iverson: I'm thinking beyond football. Shohei Ohtani just lit the baseball world on fire. Do we know if Andersen can pitch?
Greg Rachac: Linebacker, quarterback, running back, water boy, team doctor ... doesn't matter. The guy does it all.
5. If you were a kid today, what or who would you dress up as for Halloween?
John Letasky: To quote what saddle bronc rider Nathan Urie recently said at the NILE: "What kid doesn’t want to be a cowboy?” I'd be wearing an oversized cowboy hat, an old Western shirt, and trying to track down boots.
Jeff Welsch: I'd pull my giant Michigan State Sparty mascot costume out of mothballs.
Bill Bighaus: Probably a 1960s hippie, with a nehru shirt and a big peace sign necklace.
Jake Iverson: Easy. With grey sweat pants, black hockey pads, and a pair of headphones plugged into my nose, I could probably pass as one of the guys from "Dune."
Greg Rachac: Mark Zuckerberg. That would be so Meta.