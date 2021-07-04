Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: There are iconic photos of Chiefs quarterback smoking a 'grit in the locker room before and at halftime of Super Bowl I. Those guys had it made. But, yes, I think year-long training and long seasons take their toll.

Victor Flores: Not sure anything could be done to significantly lessen the MLB injuries, but the NBA carnage can be directly linked to the greedy decision to cram this season in.

Greg Rachac: We certainly expect too much from our high school and college athletes, injuries or not.

3. Could more Shohei Ohtanis be produced if baseball relaxed its long-held denial of two-way players?

John Letasky: It's fun to watch the athletes playing American Legion baseball pitch and hit. Maybe it could be done consistently at the pro level, but the specialization probably has been well thought out.

Jeff Welsch: Specialization is a blight on sports. If we'd dump all the club sports and let kids do their thing on the sandlot or playgrounds, we'd see more Ohtanis a la Babe Ruth.