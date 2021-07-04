Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Do you have a rooting interest in Tuesday’s The Match in Big Sky?
John Letasky: While all the players are likable, I wouldn't mind seeing Brady and Mickelson win.
Jeff Welsch: I'm rooting for the same thing I always root for with events we cover — a good story.
Mike Scherting: I'm rooting for Aaron Rodgers to have an epiphany that sparks his desire to return to the Green Bay Packers.
Victor Flores: Nope, I just hope the banter is as good as it's been in past Matches, and I can't wait to see Bryson and Phil hit bombs on the 777-yard 17th hole.
Greg Rachac: I've never rooted for Tom Brady and I'm not about to start now.
2. Baseball injuries are piling up. NBA playoff injuries are piling up. Are we expecting too much from our athletes?
John Letasky: No. For instance, relievers are used now more than ever and it seems like arm injuries to starting pitchers are more prevalent. It would be interesting to look at and compare the various training/workout methods different athletes use.
Jeff Welsch: Everybody is bigger, stronger, faster. Collisions are more violent. When golf and curling injuries start adding up, then I'll worry.
Mike Scherting: There are iconic photos of Chiefs quarterback smoking a 'grit in the locker room before and at halftime of Super Bowl I. Those guys had it made. But, yes, I think year-long training and long seasons take their toll.
Victor Flores: Not sure anything could be done to significantly lessen the MLB injuries, but the NBA carnage can be directly linked to the greedy decision to cram this season in.
Greg Rachac: We certainly expect too much from our high school and college athletes, injuries or not.
3. Could more Shohei Ohtanis be produced if baseball relaxed its long-held denial of two-way players?
John Letasky: It's fun to watch the athletes playing American Legion baseball pitch and hit. Maybe it could be done consistently at the pro level, but the specialization probably has been well thought out.
Jeff Welsch: Specialization is a blight on sports. If we'd dump all the club sports and let kids do their thing on the sandlot or playgrounds, we'd see more Ohtanis a la Babe Ruth.
Mike Scherting: Maybe not to his superstar level, but certainly there are more two-way baseball players out there. Somehow we engineer some of the athleticism out of even our best athletes, in all sports.
Victor Flores: I wish, but stubbornness and specialization are hardly the only obstacles. Not even Ruth or Ohtani (yet) were/have been true two-way players for more than a season, give or take. It's so hard to do.
Greg Rachac: Jacob deGrom has a 0.95 ERA and .387 batting average. Who says there aren't others?
4. Excluding this year’s MLB All-Star Game uniforms, what are the ugliest unis of all time?
John Letasky: I don't have a particular example but when teams use colors other than their traditional ones, that kind of bugs me.
Jeff Welsch: Gotta go with the Chicago White Sox and their short pants back when every team looked like they just came from a beer league tournament.
Mike Scherting: Jeff has a good one, so I'll add the all-red Cleveland Indians uniforms of the late 70s. Boog Powell said they made him look like a "the world's biggest Bloody Mary," "a fire truck," and "a huge blood clot," among other things.
Victor Flores: The Steelers' bumblebee unis were the first that came to mind, and not even Vince Carter could make the Raptors' purple jerseys (with the dribbling raptor) look good.
Greg Rachac: The Denver Broncos circa 1960. Those vertical-striped socks should have a special place in the hall of shame.
5. What’s your favorite Fourth of July event?
John Letasky: The traditional barbecue, and maybe a game — whether it be cards, horseshoes, corn bag tossing, softball or volleyball — is always fun.
Jeff Welsch: Fishing — or at least it was back in the days when the rivers had water.
Mike Scherting: When I was a kid, I looked forward to the demo derby/fireworks show every 4th at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. Now I'm just happy to be with family and a cold beverage.
Victor Flores: Attending or hosting a BBQ and watching baseball. Fireworks are overrated.
Greg Rachac: Beatin' the heat, one way or another.