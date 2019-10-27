1. With Andrew Luck's retirement, is it surprising the Colts are in first place?
John Letasky: I'll admit I was a little shocked, but these are professionals playing the game. It would really say something about the team if the Colts are in the playoffs this year.
Bill Bighaus: Given the circumstances, that is a little surprising. But what about the 49ers? They're 6-0 and topping the West standings.
Mike Scherting: Not much surprises me about the NFL these days. The difference between 10-6 and 6-10 can be rather slim.
Victor Flores: It's early, but I won't be surprised if they keep this up. They built a good team around Luck, and Jacoby Brissett has proven he's decent at worst.
Greg Rachac: You can at least add one more win to their total: They're playing the Broncos today.
2. Has the Buffalo Bills' Frank Gore put together a Hall of Fame career?
John Letasky: Some may debate this as they say Gore is "just a grinder." I am not among them and agree with the other panelists that once he calls it a career, Gore will end up in Canton.
Bill Bighaus: This grinder is deserving of some Hall of Fame glory. It is amazing he has lasted this long. I hope the pounding he has taken won't come back to haunt him.
Mike Scherting: He should be in the Hall of Fame just for all the punishment he's endured. I can't believe he's still going strong.
Victor Flores: He's about to pass Barry Sanders for third most career rushing yards. He's a no-doubt Hall of Famer.
Greg Rachac: No brainer. He'll be at least in the top three all-time in rushing yards by the time he's done.
3. Will Emmanuel Sanders make a difference for the 49ers?
John Letasky: Sanders will want to prove himself in San Francisco. The move should help the 49ers keep pace with the Packers and Saints.
Bill Bighaus: It never hurts to add another weapon of his caliber.
Mike Scherting: Can you make a difference for a 6-0 team? He'll certainly help.
Victor Flores: He's on the decline, but he's still better than any other Niners receiver.
Greg Rachac: How can he not? Add a big-play wideout to that offense and things are going to happen.
4. Now that the Washington Nationals are in the World Series, are the Seattle Mariners bound to break through?
John Letasky: My sister roots for the Mariners and so does my colleague, Bill Bighaus, so I hope at some point the Mariners reach the Fall Classic.
Bill Bighaus: Yes, but at age 65 I might not be around to see it.
Mike Scherting: If the season was 30 games this year the M's would have been golden. As currently constructed, the breakthrough won't be soon.
Victor Flores: If baseball is around for 100 more years, maybe.
Greg Rachac: Not in your lifetime.
5. In the spirit of Halloween, do you like horror movies?
John Letasky: Not especially. And now, I can't even watch the Broncos on Sunday as it seems like a horror movie every time Denver takes the field.
Bill Bighaus: I used to. As I have gotten older, though, the gory stuff just doesn't interest me anymore.
Mike Scherting: I'll always remember one of my high school coaches taking our team to the first "Friday the 13th" movie on an out-of-town trip. I don't think he had any idea what he was getting us into.
Victor Flores: Fear has never been an emotion I've sought out.
Greg Rachac: Saw Stephen King's "Misery" again recently. Yeah, I've been known to drive on wintry back roads to cover a story. So what?