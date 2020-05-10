Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What’s your early takeaway from ESPN's “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls?
Welsch: I haven't had a chance to watch, but it's clear he remains a polarizing figure. I did see him in a different light after his emotional speech at Kobe Bryant's memorial.
Flores: It's entertaining and makes me miss the NBA.
Scherting: It's been a good watch, though I wish Jordan didn't have so much control over it. Makes me think some things are glossed over.
Bighaus: I know it is supposed to be one of sports' greatest stories, but I lived through it and Michael Jordan simply doesn't interest me anymore. I haven't watched any of it.
Rachac: That ESPN continues to churn out some of the best sports documentaries that have ever been produced.
2: If MLB does play this season, what rule should the league experiment with?
Welsch: Quit tinkering with a game that's already symmetrically perfect. It ain't broke; don't fix it anymore.
Flores: This might sound blasphemous coming from a fan of a National League team, but I'm ready for a universal DH. I'm tired of watching an automatic out every nine plate appearances.
Scherting: Use a points system instead of wins/losses. Two points for a win, one for a tie. Yes, ties! And a universal DH. (What happened to me? I used to be such a staunch traditionalist).
Bighaus: No more shifting. I hate it.
Rachac: The designated hitter rule. As in, get rid of it!
3: Have you checked out live coverage of the Korean Baseball Organization yet?
Welsch: Nope. I miss baseball, but not that badly.
Flores: I'm hesitant to check out new sports, and I'm not really sure why. I'd probably enjoy it, especially in the current sports void.
Scherting: I did stay up for "Opening Day" Monday night, and of course it was delayed by rain. But I enjoyed the three or four innings I watched.
Bighaus: I saw some "highlights" with the wooden spectators in the stands. You've got to be kidding me!
Rachac: Yes. And it's really good baseball. Highly recommend ... if you can stay up that late.
4: Women's flag football is coming to the NAIA. Thoughts?
Welsch: If enough schools can get enough women on scholarship, it's a Title IX bonanza. My bet for first Montana college to sign up: Providence.
Flores: It reminds me of the Montana High School Association adding girls wrestling. Great to see women get chances to play sports typically reserved for men.
Scherting: Now that I think of it, kind of surprised it's not a college sport already. Get on it, Frontier Conference.
Bighaus: Flag football, esports, I just don't get it. Maybe basket weaving is just around the corner.
Rachac: More opportunities for girls and women in sports are a great thing. It will be interesting to see what the Frontier Conference's move will be.
5: Murder hornets? You're kidding, right?
Welsch: Yikes. I've shot smaller critters with my 20-gauge shotgun. But hey, there's only 15 or so, and the number will be down to zero in no time, like a miracle, right?
Flores: I'm way more concerned about the damage they'll do to the bee population than anything they'll do to me. You don't want this smoke, hornets!
Scherting: Is there any way we can turn them loose on mosquitoes and grasshoppers instead of me and the bees?
Bighaus: Remember when killer bees were a threat years ago? I can't wait for the Murder Hornets to debut on Saturday Night Live.
Rachac: How very 2020. The hits keep coming.
