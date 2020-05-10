Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Flores: It reminds me of the Montana High School Association adding girls wrestling. Great to see women get chances to play sports typically reserved for men.

Scherting: Now that I think of it, kind of surprised it's not a college sport already. Get on it, Frontier Conference.

Bighaus: Flag football, esports, I just don't get it. Maybe basket weaving is just around the corner.

Rachac: More opportunities for girls and women in sports are a great thing. It will be interesting to see what the Frontier Conference's move will be.

5: Murder hornets? You're kidding, right?

Welsch: Yikes. I've shot smaller critters with my 20-gauge shotgun. But hey, there's only 15 or so, and the number will be down to zero in no time, like a miracle, right?

Flores: I'm way more concerned about the damage they'll do to the bee population than anything they'll do to me. You don't want this smoke, hornets!

Scherting: Is there any way we can turn them loose on mosquitoes and grasshoppers instead of me and the bees?