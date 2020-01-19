1. Should any current players involved in the Astros' sign stealing saga be penalized?
John Letasky: Yes. If a player was using traditional methods to gain an advantage, that would be fine. But this was blatant cheating. Depending on how this turns out, you'd think some would face lengthy suspensions.
Jeff Welsch: Sign stealing has always been part of the game if you're a player; that's why signs change when a runner is on second. But Astros management? Nail 'em with a loss of draft picks.
Mario Small: The advancement in technology has been a blessing and a curse for all major sports. In this case, they got busted using real time surveillance while code breaking. MLB espionage! Make an example of them.
Victor Flores: If MLB can determine specific players who crossed the line, then yes. The only question at that point is how severe MLB should punish them.
Greg Rachac: If you used a buzzer or a zapper or any kind of electronics on your body, you should take a seat for a while and reevaluate your conscience — and character.
2. What are your thoughts on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class?
John Letasky: It's a good class and from the stories I read, all seem very deserving. I'm glad Cowher and Johnson were honored.
Jeff Welsch: All I can say is the on-air reveals to former coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson last week were classic. Who said there's no crying in football?
Mario Small: The guy who played Webster's dad on the 1980s sitcom!? Alex Karras, DT, 1958-1962, 1964-1970, Detroit Lions. Learn something new everyday.
Victor Flores: How was Jimmy Johnson not in already?
Greg Rachac: Just glad Steve Sabol got in. NFL Films has had an immeasurable impact on the game.
3. How will Montana native Bobby Petrino fare as coach at Missouri State?
John Letasky: I'm rooting for him. Petrino, and others like him from the Treasure State, coaching at an upper level does give other young coaches in our state something to aim for.
Jeff Welsch: Petrino can coach and will gin up the offense. The second tour at Louisville raises questions about whether he's a good fit in today's game with today's players.
Mario Small: Petrino is a testament to Montanan tenacity. I imagine he will do fine, but he will have very detailed expectations in Missouri.
Victor Flores: Brace yourselves, Missouri State opponents. Petrino's team is gonna stomp on your necks.
Greg Rachac: The Missouri Valley Football Conference isn't child's play. When's his first game against NDSU?
4. Who will come out victorious in the AFC and NFC championship games today?
John Letasky: When the final whistle blows Sunday night, we will have a rematch of Super Bowl I: Green Bay and Kansas City.
Jeff Welsch: I always ask myself which matchup would have the best Super Bowl ratings, and figure somehow that's who'll end up there. This year my money is on San Francisco-Kansas City.
Mario Small: Tennessee has the momentum to take the AFC, but I see a Super Bowl in San Francisco's future.
Victor Flores: Every piece of evidence suggests the Niners will advance, but I fear the Curse of the 2005 Draft (when S.F. took Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers). As for the AFC, I believe and hope it will be the Chiefs.
Greg Rachac: For Glendive's Mike Person, go Niners. And is there any reason to think the Chiefs won't trip over themselves yet again?
5. Who is your favorite TV villain of all time?
John Letasky: I'm going to say Hollywood Hogan. Nobody could cause destruction and chaos on WCW Monday Nitro like the nWo and its leader, Hollywood.
Jeff Welsch: Was Wile E. Coyote a villain? The Roadrunner ran circles around that poor guy, but like all coyotes the dude was nothing if not resilient. Think of all the buttes he fell off and survived ...
Mario Small: J.R. Ewing! I was a young buck in those days and watching an hour of his swagger and swine made me cringe as I flipped the channels on the ol' Zenith.
Victor Flores: Gus Fring (from Breaking Bad). He helped turn a great show into an all-timer.
Greg Rachac: "Hello, Newman."