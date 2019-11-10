1. Which four teams will end up in the College Football Playoff?
John Letasky: You have to love Rachac's spins on College Football Playoff questions. How about Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. I'd like to see Oregon sneak in, though.
Jeff Welsch: Call it the Big 4 and Little 300. Ohio State and Clemson are a lock, and 'Bama or LSU aren't far behind. Can't see anyone else cracking the elite-ist.
Mike Scherting: Isn't it the same every year?
Victor Flores: I would love to see my Oregon Ducks get a crack, but let's be real. The four will be Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State.
Greg Rachac: I prefer the 24-team FCS tournament. It's how it should be.
2. Has Cam Newton played his last game with the Carolina Panthers?
John Letasky: It's looking more and more like the Panthers should move on. But, a fresh start may be best for Newton as well.
Jeff Welsch: He can be the next guy to be an abysmal failure behind a brutal offensive line in Denver.
Mike Scherting: It seems odds are good. He'd be making too much money to be a backup if Kyle Allen holds on to the job.
Victor Flores: Depends on how well Kyle Allen plays the rest of this season. I'm not sold, and Cam's under contract through next season.
Greg Rachac: Seems hard to believe. Didn't he win MVP a few short years ago?
3. Any thoughts on the playoff structure used for Class AA soccer this year?
John Letasky: Class AA should stick with it, although somehow I'd love to see one playoff game a week like in Class A.
Jeff Welsch: Seemed the format was popular for spectators.
Mike Scherting: I've always liked Class A's knockout format, which the new AA structure is modeled after. Longer rest periods allows athletes to perform better, which should be the purpose.
Victor Flores: It wasn't perfect, but the days off between matches and the all-Billings girls final were compelling reasons (among others) to ditch the three-day tournament.
Greg Rachac: The tournament format wasn't good for soccer. Win or go home. Again, the way it should be.
4. Which of the major sports do you follow the most in the offseason?
John Letasky: The baseball offseason has always been fun to follow, but the NBA offseason is also worth paying attention to.
Jeff Welsch: Can't help but keep a close eye on the latest big-bat guy who comes to St. Louis and immediately pushes the Mendoza Line plus 50.
Mike Scherting: Baseball's Hot Stove, baby.
Victor Flores: The NBA. It has the most exciting free agency period, the draft (and the lottery) is usually interesting and unexpected drama always pops up, like the China kerfuffle.
Greg Rachac: Definitely baseball. Always keeping track of which teams are trying to buy the next championship.
5. How do you listen to music?
John Letasky: Call me old-fashioned, but I enjoy turning on the radio and listening while reading the newspaper and sipping coffee.
Jeff Welsch: YouTube is where it's at — the incomparable '70s and their one-hit wonders right at my fingertips.
Mike Scherting: Radio, Sonos, Apple Music ... But since I still prefer the artists get paid for their work, I continue to buy CDs.
Victor Flores: Mainly on my phone via Apple Music or Spotify. But even my dirty millennial self turns on the car radio from time to time.
Greg Rachac: With my ears. How do you listen to it?!