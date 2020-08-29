Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Will the moves taken by NBA players in the fight against racial injustice have a lasting impact?

John Letasky: Time will tell. I do like the idea of the arenas serving as polling centers.

Jeff Welsch: Progress is coming slowly, but as one player said they must keep their foot to the pedal; Americans have a short attention span.

Mario Small: If the professional sports arena is the only viable place to make a social/political stand, so be it. World take notice.

Mike Scherting: Short-term it seems to have had an impact. All NBA arenas are serving as polling centers now, which can only be a good thing. Let's hope there is more to come.

Greg Rachac: Sure hope so. Have to admit the NBA is winning me back, even though I don't believe the on-court product is what it once was.

2. Lute Olson passed away Thursday. Where does he rank among the all-time great college basketball coaches?

John Letasky: I was more into the NBA when Olson was coaching, but his resume alone speaks for itself. He's right near the top.