Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will the moves taken by NBA players in the fight against racial injustice have a lasting impact?
John Letasky: Time will tell. I do like the idea of the arenas serving as polling centers.
Jeff Welsch: Progress is coming slowly, but as one player said they must keep their foot to the pedal; Americans have a short attention span.
Mario Small: If the professional sports arena is the only viable place to make a social/political stand, so be it. World take notice.
Mike Scherting: Short-term it seems to have had an impact. All NBA arenas are serving as polling centers now, which can only be a good thing. Let's hope there is more to come.
Greg Rachac: Sure hope so. Have to admit the NBA is winning me back, even though I don't believe the on-court product is what it once was.
2. Lute Olson passed away Thursday. Where does he rank among the all-time great college basketball coaches?
John Letasky: I was more into the NBA when Olson was coaching, but his resume alone speaks for itself. He's right near the top.
Jeff Welsch: As one beat writer put it, Olson rescued college basketball in the West years after John Wooden retired from UCLA. He's a giant of the game and his teams were a treat to cover.
Mario Small: I actually had to look him up. Shame on me for not knowing who this man was. According to his resume and 8-time NBA champion Steve Kerr, coach Olson is definitely at the top of the all-time greats list.
Mike Scherting: In my (way) younger days, college basketball was the last thing I paid attention to. But he was one of the coaches I knew by name.
Greg Rachac: Right near the top of the list. And he did it with a lot grace.
3. Did you ever think you'd be watching Phil Mickelson competing on the PGA Champions Tour?
John Letasky: You think guys like Phil and Tiger will be young forever. What a debut! And Phil's not done on the PGA Tour, either.
Jeff Welsch: Can't say that I'd given it much thought, but why not? Father Time is undefeated after all.
Mario Small: Being only the 12th pro golfer to win three of the four majors, I'm not surprised one bit this Master has a few tricks left up his sleeve.
Mike Scherting: You're assuming I watch the PGA Champions Tour.
Greg Rachac: Sure. Not surprised he shot 22-under in his debut, either.
4. Will Jess Lockwood earn a storybook win in his PBR return at Metra Sept. 11-13?
John Letasky: That would be incredible and would thrill Treasure State PBR fans. Lockwood's always aiming for a win, but he'll probably be glad just to have a solid 8-second ride in his return.
Jeff Welsch: He'll have a huge home-arena advantage, what with the entire town of Volborg on hand. What a story it would be, though 2020 doesn't seem to be in that kind of mood.
Mario Small: No time for a political stance here, that's for sure. Man vs. beast. Stay on or get out of the way.
Mike Scherting: It would make a great story, wouldn't it? If the PBR were pro wrestling, we'd know the outcome already. But I don't think the bulls play that way.
Greg Rachac: Might be a lot to ask based on the severity of his injury. But he isn't a two-time world champion for nothing.
5. Burn the Point was canceled due to COVID-19. Which of the various Billings parades is your favorite?
John Letasky: The Gold Wing parades were cool, and as a child Western Days was fun. Overall, St. Patrick's Day, though. ... Does Skyview still have a homecoming parade down Wicks?
Jeff Welsch: Never actually witnessed a Billings parade, so I'll go with people watching on Montana Avenue. It isn't the Wild West show it once was, but it entertains nonetheless.
Mario Small: It has been a long time since I've been to a parade. In my youth, Billings downtown parades were a sight to see. Good times, great oldies.
Mike Scherting: I've never been a fan of any parades. I'm not anti-parade, mind you, they're just not for me. I'm not a big stand-on-the-side-of-the-street-with-a-bunch-of-strangers kind of guy.
Greg Rachac: Who doesn't love a good St. Paddy's Day shindig?
