Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win today's Super Bowl and what will be the final score?
John Letasky: I'd like to see the old veteran pull one more win from his bag of tricks, but I think Mahomes and the Chiefs will prevail, 27-24.
Jeff Welsch: What narrative does NFL like best? One more trophy for Tom Brady. Bucs 34-31.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I've simply learned not to underestimate the comeback abilities of either of these quarterbacks so your guess is as good as mine.
Victor Flores: (I hope I'm wrong) Bucs, 34-24.
Greg Rachac: Every time I pick against Brady I end up jinxing myself. I'm going to sit this one out.
2. Tell us why Tom Brady is, or isn't, the best QB in NFL history?
John Letasky: Yes, Brady is the best all-time NFL QB. There is no argument. Still, if I were building a team from scratch I'd take Elway out of personal preference.
Jeff Welsch: You'll never get me to say that about a "Michigan Man". Give me Johnny U. or Dan Marino.
Lindsay Rossmiller: One of the greats? Sure. The GOAT? I'll wait to make my judgement until his career finally concludes.
Victor Flores: I begrudgingly admit he's the best because only a couple QBs have statistical resumes on par with his, and none have won as much or have played as long.
Greg Rachac: He isn't because of the era; QBs have never been more protected. The NFL knows where its bread is buttered. Plus, his skill set is just so ... meh.
3. Does Tampa Bay have an advantage in the Super Bowl playing at home?
John Letasky: I believe they do. This has all the makings of a perfect storybook ending for Tom and the Bucs. I think I'm going to change my answer to the first question. ...
Jeff Welsch: Nah, not this year. Aye, they can't even fire off the bloomin' cannon!
Lindsay Rossmiller: In a COVID year? I don't know how much advantage anyone actually has.
Victor Flores: Nothing huge, but the Bucs have definitely benefited from being able to sleep in their own beds, practice in familiar facilities, etc.
Greg Rachac: Not having to travel is one advantage. But it's not like there will be 76,000 screaming Bucs fans in attendance.
4. What is one storyline to watch in today's Super Bowl?
John Letasky: Is this Tom Brady's last game, and even if it isn't is Mahomes now on his way into the conversation of all-time elite quarterbacks?
Jeff Welsch: Can the commercials possibly measure up to previous years without Budweiser?
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm most interested in whether the Chiefs can pull off back-to-back titles.
Victor Flores: The Bucs have a fearsome pass rush, and the Chiefs will be without left tackle Eric Fisher. This is one of the main reasons I fear Tampa will win.
Greg Rachac: Tampa Bay teams have won the Stanley Cup and the American League pennant in the past six months. A Bucs win would cap an incredible run.
5. What's on your Super Bowl menu?
John Letasky: Pretty sure I'm looking forward to sampling from a meat and cheese tray, possibly some pizza, and some other goodies!
Jeff Welsch: Will I lose my America card if I order sushi?
Lindsay Rossmiller: Something warm for these temperatures.
Victor Flores: Chili. I usually make it with ground meat and beans, but I'm going to try Texas-style this time (chuck roast, no beans). Can't wait.
Greg Rachac: Game-time decision.