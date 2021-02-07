Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: I begrudgingly admit he's the best because only a couple QBs have statistical resumes on par with his, and none have won as much or have played as long.

Greg Rachac: He isn't because of the era; QBs have never been more protected. The NFL knows where its bread is buttered. Plus, his skill set is just so ... meh.

3. Does Tampa Bay have an advantage in the Super Bowl playing at home?

John Letasky: I believe they do. This has all the makings of a perfect storybook ending for Tom and the Bucs. I think I'm going to change my answer to the first question. ...

Jeff Welsch: Nah, not this year. Aye, they can't even fire off the bloomin' cannon!

Lindsay Rossmiller: In a COVID year? I don't know how much advantage anyone actually has.

Victor Flores: Nothing huge, but the Bucs have definitely benefited from being able to sleep in their own beds, practice in familiar facilities, etc.

Greg Rachac: Not having to travel is one advantage. But it's not like there will be 76,000 screaming Bucs fans in attendance.