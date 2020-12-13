Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: With duals and mixers in wrestling, it will be interesting at state. And, the addition of girls wrestling to the lineup.

Mike Scherting: The introduction of a new sport is always interesting, so girls wrestling. It will be a good claim to fame of being the first state champions for the sport.

Mario Small: Basketball season. Who's playing this year and who isn't.

Victor Flores: The first season of sanctioned girls wrestling.

Greg Rachac: If the Big Sky and Frontier conferences will actually start playing football games on Feb. 27 — and whether or not it's worth it.

5. The McRib is back. Have you tried one of the McDonald's classics this go-round?

John Letasky: Yes, once and it was tasty, but I'm more of a fan of the double cheeseburger.

Mike Scherting: Our Bill Bighaus eats them all up ... besides, I can't even stomach looking at a photo of one, so it's a hard pass for me.

Mario Small: The McRib is back? I want to know where the heck have they been hiding Ronald McDonald?