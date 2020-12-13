Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is Carson Wentz's long-term future in Philadelphia?
John Letasky: He's on his way out. For many reasons, it would be neat if Jalen Hurts earns the starting job in Philly.
Mike Scherting: Non-existent. He'll be on somebody else's roster next season.
Mario Small: The Pro Bowler has a career 89.3 passer rating and a completion percentage of 62.8. He is still marketable.
Victor Flores: Traded before next season (I'm already talking myself into him for the 49ers).
Greg Rachac: His big contract could pose a problem if they part ways, but Philly shouldn't give up yet. Wentz has been plenty good, this year notwithstanding.
2. Would high school baseball work in Montana?
John Letasky: Baseball is one of my favorite sports so that would be great. If it doesn't work out, we still have our rich tradition of American Legion baseball.
Mike Scherting: It works in North Dakota, so why not here? If it comes to pass, it could be a blow to some boys track and field programs, however.
Mario Small: I feel it would. Perfect time to add a sport such as baseball. Social distancing hopefully won't be a thing in this future, but baseball would definitely be an asset for students leery of contact sports.
Victor Flores: It certainly could work, but there would be some significant financial and logistical hurdles to clear.
Greg Rachac: Yes. Obviously there would be a lot to iron out, but it would be a great way to try to grow the game.
3. Why does the NFC East seem to be stirred in mediocrity every year?
John Letasky: Rachac has a point, but if you toss that one year out the window the division seems to be full of underachievers.
Mike Scherting: Bad owners, poor coaching hires, a dearth of consistent high-quality quarterback play. There's a lot of reasons.
Mario Small: I'm with Scherting here. There is never really a clear definitive but more of a collective of reasons.
Victor Flores: Quarterback play has been a big reason. Other than Dak Prescott, who didn't really become a star until 2018 and is hurt right now, all of the division's QBs have been below average for three seasons.
Greg Rachac: Seems pretty random to me. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl three years ago, don't forget.
4. Keeping it to an actual sports-based theme, what's one storyline to watch entering winter sports season?
John Letasky: With duals and mixers in wrestling, it will be interesting at state. And, the addition of girls wrestling to the lineup.
Mike Scherting: The introduction of a new sport is always interesting, so girls wrestling. It will be a good claim to fame of being the first state champions for the sport.
Mario Small: Basketball season. Who's playing this year and who isn't.
Victor Flores: The first season of sanctioned girls wrestling.
Greg Rachac: If the Big Sky and Frontier conferences will actually start playing football games on Feb. 27 — and whether or not it's worth it.
5. The McRib is back. Have you tried one of the McDonald's classics this go-round?
John Letasky: Yes, once and it was tasty, but I'm more of a fan of the double cheeseburger.
Mike Scherting: Our Bill Bighaus eats them all up ... besides, I can't even stomach looking at a photo of one, so it's a hard pass for me.
Mario Small: The McRib is back? I want to know where the heck have they been hiding Ronald McDonald?
Victor Flores: Not sure I've ever tried it. McD's fries and sausage-egg-cheese biscuits are all I need.
Greg Rachac: If you will eat a McRib but won't take a COVID-19 vaccine, I've got some questions for you.
